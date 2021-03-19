ROGERSVILLE – Madi Jones and Audrey Mowell blasted home runs to lead the Cherokee Lady Chiefs to a 4-2 victory over Volunteer Tuesday evening at Cherokee.
Mowell, who signed a letter of intent last week to continue her softball career at Alice Lloyd College, hit an inside-the-park, solo shot on a fly to left field in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 1-1.
In the fourth, Jones blasted a three-run shot to left following a single by Hannah Bates and a walk by Sam Tilson.
Tilson was the winning pitcher for the Lady Chiefs. The pitcher went all seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out 12.
Volunteer opened up the scoring in the first inning, when Audrey Evans drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a two-base error by Bates on a pickoff attempt. Evans then came home on a sacrifice fly by Aliyah Crawley.
The Lady Falcons mounted a rally in the seventh inning. After a leadoff walk by Haley Russell, Tilson retired the next two Volunteer batters. Freshman Veda Barton then lofted a single to left to advance Russell to second.
Alexis Dixon then reached when Lady Chiefs first baseman Bailee Hamilton was unable to field her line drive, loading the bases, bringing up leadoff hitter Kendra Huff.
Huff hit a ground-ball single to left, scoring Russell. Barton tried to score on the play, as well, but Gema Brooks’ throw to Bates nailed Barton, ending the threat and the game.
Emily Wyatt took the loss for Volunteer. She surrendered four runs on three hits over four innings, striking out four.
Bates led the Lady Chiefs with two hits in three at bats.
Evans went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Volunteer.