GRAY – Emma Robinette’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth broke a 1-1 tie as Daniel Boone defeated Cherokee Tuesday, 4-2.
Daniel Boone and Cherokee were tied at one in the fifth inning when the Lady Blazers ignited the biggest scoring rally of the game.
The Lady ‘Blazers (4-1, 14-3) and Lady Chiefs (1-3, 1-6) combined for seven hits and seven errors in the game.
Maggie Hillman went 4 2/3 innings allowing just two hits before Suzie Chatman went the rest of the way allowing just one hit.
Andrey Mowell’s double and Meredith Owen’s triple accounted for two of the three Cherokee’s base hits.
Bailee Hamilton and Kaylee Cinnamon drove in the Lady Chiefs’ runs.