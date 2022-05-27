Present at Austin Goldie’s signing Monday were: (front row) Susie Robinson (grandmother), Alan Goldie (father), Austin Goldie, Nikki Goldie (mother), and Randy Robinson (grandfather); (back row) Chris Goldie (brother), and Sophie Clark (girlfriend).
Present at Austin Goldie’s signing Monday were: (front row) Susie Robinson (grandmother), Alan Goldie (father), Austin Goldie, Nikki Goldie (mother), and Randy Robinson (grandfather); (back row) Chris Goldie (brother), and Sophie Clark (girlfriend).
Photo by Randy Ball
Austin Goldie connects on a grand slam in the Falcons’ 7-1 win over Cherokee April 7 at Volunteer.
CHURCH HILL – A life-long love of baseball and years of hard work paid off for Volunteer catcher Austin Goldie on Monday, May 23 when he signed with King University.
Austin said “I feel good today, even if it is a little rainy. I’m excited to be able to sign today.”
King University had been watching Goldie for a while; “I met their coach at Tennessee High. He came to watch me and he texted me a couple of weeks later,” Goldie said.
“I like the King coaching staff. That’s what drew me at first. It’s a really nice school and a really prestigious school as well and that definitely caught my eye,” said Goldie.
Goldie says that his greatest strength is his work ethic. Volunteer coach Josh Peterson agreed.
“He’ll do whatever it takes to get the job done,” Peterson said. “He’s going to work and improve in any aspect you ask him to, and he’s not going to complain about doing it.”
Goldie sees an opportunity to improve his physical attributes at the next level. “I’ll get in the gym more, it’ll come with time,” Goldie said.
Coach Peterson says that the weight room will be important and King also has a “catchers only” program that will help Goldie develop. Peterson also added that Goldie will have an opportunity to mature even more playing at the collegiate level.
Goldie is prepared for the additional opportunities. “The harder I work, the more opportunities I’ll get,” Goldie said.
Goldie says he has played baseball since he was four years old. He has played some football, but baseball has always been his chosen sport.
“I’ve had a love for baseball ever since I was little,” said Goldie. “There are so many little things in baseball that make the game fun. It’s so technical as well and that makes it a fun game for me.”
“It’s been awesome to coach Austin,” Peterson said. “It’s been awesome to see him grow. He came in as a freshman and up until his junior year, he had gotten a little better, but since then he has really flourished.”
Josh Kincannon, Goldie’s position coach said “I’ve loved coaching him and can’t wait to see him at the next level.”
During the signing ceremony, Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey stated the four-year scholarship to King University is valued at $60,000. He added that Austin has a 3.6 GPA at Volunteer and will study business at King.
Austin says that when he looks back on his time at Volunteer he will remember baseball; “My time was occupied with baseball, I’ll remember my baseball career the most.”