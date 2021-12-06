ROGERSVILLE – The Volunteer Lady Falcons’ defense held Cherokee scoreless in the third period to build a cushion then cruised to a 48-28 victory Friday night at Cherokee.
“We played hard,” said Lady Falcons coach Tyrone “Mugs” Smith. “We played as a team.”
The first half was close in Friday’s Hawkins County tilt. The Lady Falcons led 10-9 after one quarter as each starter scored two points. Cherokee kept pace in the second, as Volunteer held a slim, 22-19 lead at halftime.
The Lady Falcons padded their lead to 33-19 in the third as Cherokee could not score in the quarter. When Evans went back door for a basket to start the fourth, Volunteer led 35-19.
The Lady Chiefs hit three, three-pointers in the final frame, but no other baskets, as Volunteer built its lead by as many as 21 down the stretch.
Eight different Lady Falcons scored, led by senior Audrey Evans, who had 14, and junior Kendra Huff, who scored 13.
“Kendra ran the point real well,” Smith said. “Audrey Evans played well. Ava Jackson played well. Jacie Begley came off the bench and played well. I mean, everybody played well. Danielle Sizemore hit some shots today. I’m proud of my girls for the win.”
“The way we play defense, we’ve got to play everybody,” Smith said. “Everybody gets so tired because we play hard. It’s a different type of Volunteer girls team. Everybody is always ready to go. It doesn’t matter if they play one minute, one second, 35 seconds.
“It’s a good group. I love this group. They are so unselfish. They love each other. It’s not about them, it’s about the program. That’s why we’re seeing so much success right now,” Smith said.
With the combination of depth and youth on this season’s roster, Smith has been trying to implement a “havoc” style defense, made popular by Virginia Commonwealth University under Shaka Smart in the Rams’ 2011 Final Four season.
“I think it’s working,” Smith said. “I think it will get better. I’m even doing it against good teams. We’re making good teams turn the ball over a lot. Now we’ve just got to work on, when we get the steals, not turning it back over. But that comes with it.”
“Hats off to Volunteer,” Cherokee coach Jason Lawson said. “They came down here and played great. They were able to make some shots. We got several looks, we just couldn’t get any of them to go down. The rim just wasn’t our friend tonight. We’ve just got to keep working, keep pushing forward and go on to the next game.
“We’re going to have to shoot the ball a whole lot better with what we have this week for sure,” said Lawson, whose Lady Chiefs were slated to open their new district schedule this week at Cocke County (Tuesday) and hosting Claiborne Friday.
“We’re struggling from the field,” Lawson said. “We’re struggling with layups. We’re struggling mid-range. We’re struggling from behind the arc. So, we’ve got to get in the gym and really focus on that. Right now, we’ve got to clean up our execution a little bit.
“We’re sloppy with the basketball and we’ve got to dial back in with that. Just do better job with what we’re supposed to do, trust ourself, trust our teammates and obviously get some rebounds. We’ve got a lot of things we need to work on,” Lawson said.
Volunteer improved to 5-4 with the victory after a tough, 66-53 loss to 7-1 Cocke County Thursday.
“We needed this,” Smith said. “We had a tough game (Thursday) night at Cocke County. It was a hard-fought game. I know today they wanted to come in for a big rivalry game. Hats off to Cherokee. They played hard tonight. They’ve got a good group. But we prevailed tonight and got a win, so I’m proud of my girls.”
Veda Barton added six points for Volunteer, while teammate Sizemore had five and Begley and Naomi Strickland had four apiece.
The Lady Falcons continued non-league play with a game at Cloudland Tuesday, then travels to Morristown East next Tuesday before competing in Cherokee’s Big H BBQ Christmas Bash Dec. 18.
“It’s still early,” Smith said. “Like I’ve told everybody, this is the toughest schedule I’ve had since I’ve been at Volunteer. We’re playing top teams and we’ve got a good record. So I’m excited and we’re going to keep moving.”
Macy McDavid led Cherokee with nine, including two three-pointers. Emma Houck added seven, while Sam Tilson scored five. Both had threes, as did Carter Ringley, as Cherokee fell to 4-5.
“We played three games this week and went 2-1,” Lawson said. “We had a long road trip down Knox Gibbs, (a 38-37 Cherokee win). We struggled a little bit from the floor. Tonight, Volunteer made more shots than we did. We got some decent looks. We had some layups. We’d get what we were trying to get, we just couldn’t convert.”
Lawson acknowledged the large crowd on-hand to watch the county rivals play.
“It’s good to see this big crowd out here supporting these kids,” Lawson said. “They deserve it. They work hard. We need to keep working hard and hopefully we can get some things straightened out and get some things fixed, patch a few leaks here and there and move on.
“As I’ve said from the beginning of the season, we’re a young ball club. We’re going to make some mistakes and it’s going to be up and down a little bit. We’ve just got to figure out how to smooth that ride out just a little bit better,” Lawson said.