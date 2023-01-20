RUTLEDGE — Maddie Hurst scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Lady Grizzlies to a 54-28 win over the Lady Chiefs in Tuesday’s conference tilt.
The Lady Grizzlies dominated the boards, outrebounding the Lady Chiefs 29-14 and outscoring them 22-4 in the paint. Makayla Scott and Hurst had eight rebounds each.
Alyvia Sneed tossed in 11 points for Grainger, while Adison Hayes added 8 and Marly Turner 6.
Bella Markham and Macy McDavid led Cherokee with 9 and 8 points, respectively. Kyla Howe and Ava Morgan finished with 4 points each.
RUTLEDGE — Kade Williams scored 20 points — 10 of them in the fourth quarter — to lead Grainger past Cherokee on Tuesday night.
The Grizzlies (2-2, 9-8) got 17 points from Drew Branson and 10 apiece from Bizen Soloman and Carter Williams.
Will Price led Cherokee (1-2, 6-10) with 21 points.
The Chiefs return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Cocke County.
