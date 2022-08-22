BLOUNTVILLE — Too much Cale Bryant.
The West Ridge senior rolled up 269 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns to lead the Wolves to a 41-6 win over Volunteer on opening night in East Tennessee prep football.
“They just wore us down there late in the second half and early third quarter,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “We’re not going to make excuses about that. We’ve just got to get tougher and more physical. That’s on me. I’m not going to throw my kids under the bus. I’ve got to do a better job.”
The Falcons started the game well enough, holding the Wolves to a three-and-out on their first series.
The Falcons then moved the ball 15 yards on their first possession – mostly thanks to some West penalties – but were stopped at their own 43 and forced to punt it back.
Then the Wolves, on the second down of their second possession, broke the first of several big plays, as Bryant took off 56 yards for a touchdown with 8:27 left in the first quarter and 7-0 lead.
“We had prepared for double-wing all week and we got a three-and-out on the first drive,” McMillan said. “Then they jump in a bunch formation and we act like we’ve never seen it before. I should’ve known that was in his back pocket from his days at (Sullivan) South. They just did a better job coaching than us than we did tonight.”
But the Falcons answered, thanks to a reset.
After a bobbled snap gave Volunteer a second-and-11 at its own 28, Wolves sophomore Hunter Hawkins picked off a Riley Littleton pass and returned it from midfield to the Volunteer 24 – where he fumbled it back to the Falcons.
Volunteer took advantage of the Mulligan, driving 76 yards in 4:20 to pull within 7-6. The big plays included a 44-yard pass play from Littleton to Peyton Steele to start the drive; a 13-yard Littleton completion on fourth-and-8 to Isaiah Bowery to keep the drive alive at the West 24; a 22-yard Littleton completion to a leaping Andrew Knittel on fourth-and-15 from the 29, and the ensuing seven-yard TD pass from Littleton to Knittel, who alertly snagged a deflection in the end zone for the score.
“We felt like we could run the ball early on but we didn’t have a lot of success there,” McMillan said. “They were bailing out, playing cover three, so we kept throwing it underneath them to Andrew and Isaiah, who had a nice catch there, and Cason (Christian) had a couple nice catches,” McMillan said.
“We finished that one drive and moved it a couple of other times, but just couldn’t finish. That was what our Achilles heel was early in the year last year, not finishing drives,” McMillan said.
Turnovers were a factor in the game, as well. The Falcons (0-1) lost four interceptions and a fumble, while the Wolves (1-0) lost four fumbles, including one on the ensuing kickoff at the Volunteer 32.
But the Falcons were stopped at the West 12 after gaining nine on a fourth-and-12 from the 21.
“When you’re playing good people, you can’t turn it over,” McMillan said. “We got a couple. Peyton Steele makes a great play there. They scored off our turnovers and we didn’t score off theirs. It’s pretty simple.”
The failure to take advantage of the turnover proved costly. After Bryant ran for 12 and Wolves senior running back Kaleb McClain rushed for nine, McLain broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter for a 14-6 West lead.
“We just didn’t do a good job tackling on the perimeter, leveraging the ball,” McMillan said. “We just kept letting it get outside of us. It’s bad by me. I’m not going to blame the kids because it’s not their fault. I’ve got to get better. Our staff’s got to do better.”
After a three-and-out by the Falcons, West put together an 11-play, 56-yard drive that ate up four minutes, capped by one-yard Trey Frazier keeper for a 21-6 lead.
The Falcons then fumbled the ball back to West on the kickoff. One minute later, Frazier passed to Bryant for a 34-yard score for a 28-6 lead that held up until halftime.
“We couldn’t get anything adjusted,” McMillan said. “That’s totally on me. I thought we competed a lot better in the second half. We had a chance early in the second quarter to make a game out of it and go in and maybe even take the lead. But they held us and it snowballed.”
West Ridge had 381 yards of offense to the Falcons’ 308. Bryant rushed 11 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns. McClain rushed 12 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. Frazier finished 4-for-5 for 63 yards, a touchdown pass, and ran for another.
Littleton was 11-of-25 passing for 125 yards and a score before being injured early in the third quarter making a tackle on defense. Cason Christian moved to quarterback in the third quarter and ended up gaining 76 yards on 11 rushing attempts.
“He thinks he’s done the same thing to the other thumb from last year,” McMillan said of Littleton. “It’s not the same thumb as last year. It’s his left hand. But we had (already) decided we were going to give Cason a shot there, too. We’ll see. Hopefully it’s not what he thinks it is because that would be awful for him and it would be awful for me.”
The Falcons could not add any more to the scoreboard, while Bryant added a 59-yard TD run with 2:53 left in the third quarter, and a 29-yard TD reception from Frazier, with 8:18 to go in the fourth, for the 41-6 lead.
With a running clock and several reserves in for both teams, the Falcons managed to finish on a high note, moving the ball all the way to the West nine-yard line before time expired, as two freshmen – quarterback Keelin Releford and running back Austin Glass – rushed for 22 and 25 yards, respectively.
“Keelin is a good athlete,” McMillan said. “He does a good job. He’s going to be good for us down the road. Glass ran it really well there. We’re going to take a look at maybe getting him some more carries at running back.”
Christian will likely see more time at quarterback, as well.
“Especially if Riley’s thumb is banged up,” McMillan said. “He’s probably gotten 20-25 snaps in practice this summer. I thought Cason did a good job running the ball there in the second half. We’ve just got to finish drives.
“I thought Grant Winegar, for his first start, played his butt off. I just told him I’d jump in the foxhole with him any day and I told the rest of the guys I need more guys like him. That play he made down on the goal line where he stripped it in a 35-6 ballgame or whatever it was at that time – it was a great effort, a great play. He was all over the field for us. We’ve got to get more guys playing like him.
Thomas (Galloway) played his heart out, too,” McMillan said.
“We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep fighting and we’re going to play. I still feel like we competed pretty hard. It’s not like we just laid down and quit. We battled. Momentum is a big deal. They got it and we didn’t have it and it just kind of snowballed on us,” he said.
Volunteer hosts Dobyns-Bennett in its home opener this Friday. Daniel Boone visits West Ridge.
McMillan pointed out to his team afterward that the Falcons began the season similarly last year, falling 56-14 to West Ridge before finishing 6-4 and qualifying for the playoffs.
“We took a butt-kicking last year and our season turned out pretty good because the guys decided they weren’t going to go out like that,” McMillan said. “I told them they’ve got two choices. They can quit or they can fight like crazy on Monday and get ready to play a good D-B team Friday night.
“That’s the beauty of high school football. You’ve always got two choices. You can quit or you can get yourself better. I believe these guys are going to get themselves better. I really believe that,” McMillan said.
