ROGERSVILLE – Dawson Dykes scored six goals to lead Volunteer to a 9-1 win at Cherokee Monday.
Dykes’ first goal came just six minutes into the game. Less than four minutes later, Dykes kicked his second goal, as the Falcons kept the ball on Cherokee’s half of the field for most of the first half.
At the 24:43 mark of the first half, Dykes converted his third goal of the night on a penalty kick.
Freshmen Cameron Cox kick the first of his two goals at the 20:42 mark of the first half for a 4-0 Volunteer lead.
Dykes then booted his fourth (20:11) and fifth (9:47) goals of the first half as the Falcons took a 6-0 lead into the break.
Dykes and Cox added goals in the second half for Volunteer, as did Cole Johnson, who had one on a penalty kick.
Ethan Lukens and Cox had two assists apiece for the Falcons.
George Horlander scored a goal for Cherokee in the second half.
“Great collective defensive effort,” said Volunteer soccer coach Jeff Lukens.