CHURCH HILL – In a battle of future Falcons, Church Hill Middle School defeated Surgoinsville Middle, 11-1, Wednesday evening at Volunteer High School.
Church Hill got things started in the first inning with their first of four, two-run innings. Cooper Fraysier started the two-out rally with a triple to right field.
Isaiah Ward and Aiden Miller drew walks to load the bases. Fraysier stole home for the Panthers’ first run. Cade Smith, Ward’s courtesy runner, stole second and third and scored on an error for a 2-0 Church Hill lead.
Church Hill added another pair in the second. Troy Tipton scored on an error and Gavin Hickernell scored on a passed ball.
The Panthers scored two more in the fourth and fifth, and three runs in the sixth inning.
Ward led the Panthers to victory on the mound. The righty allowed two hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out eight. Jameson Mowell and Brock Mowell entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Bellamy took the loss for Surgoinsville. The pitcher surrendered eight runs on eight hits over four and a third innings, striking out four.
Church Hill Middle School tallied one home run on the day when Ward went deep in the sixth inning.
The Panthers scattered 11 hits in the game. Tipton, Brayden Cheek, Fraysier, and Greyson Dennis each collected two hits to lead Church Hill. The Panthers stole nine bases during the game as four players stole more than one.