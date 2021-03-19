ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee had its hands full with the Torbett brothers Tuesday evening, let alone the rest of Science Hill’s juggernaut baseball club.
Cole Torbett went 3-for-3 with three doubles and four runs scored, while Jack Torbett drove in three runs, went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, accounting for seven of the ‘Toppers’ runs in Science Hill’s 12-1 victory over Cherokee in the Chiefs’ season home opener at the Reservation. The Chiefs had lost Monday, 13-0, in both teams’ season opener at Cardinal Park in Johnson City.
Tuesday, Science Hill scored one on an error to open the scoring in the first.
The Chiefs knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the first inning, when catcher Matt Newton was hit by a two-out pitch and moved to second on a walk to Isaac Williams.
Newton moved to third on a passed ball, then scored on an error by Science Hill catcher Owen Painter to tie the game.
Science Hill pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. Jack Torbett singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run and Evan Hyatt doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
Science Hill scored six runs in the fourth inning. The big inning for Science Hill came thanks to singles by Torbett, Ashton Motte, Jake McCallister, and Owen Painter, an error on a ball put in play by Hyatt, and a double by Cole Torbett.
Evan King was the winning pitcher for Science Hill. The ace went four innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven. Caleb McBride threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Luke Condra took the loss for Cherokee. The lefthander lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing ten hits and ten runs while striking out five and walking zero.
Parker Bailey and Trent Price each collected one-out singles in the third to lead the Chiefs, who could not advance the rally.
Science Hill racked up 12 hits in the game.