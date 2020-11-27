ROGERSVILLE – After three seasons of double-figure victories, culminating in an 18-win campaign and third straight regional appearance in 2019, Cherokee’s Lady Chiefs took a step back last year, finishing 7-23, winless in the district.
Losing six seniors, including the all-time assists leader and second all-time leading scorer in Harper Russell, will do that. So last year, the Lady Chiefs had to take their first step without Russell, Kennedy Cowan, Mataylin Goins, Karah Alvis, Lauren Smith and Hannah Collins.
This season, Jason Lawson is looking for the Lady Chiefs to take that next step – with the added hazard of COVID shutdowns.
“Right now, we’re trying to find some identity,” Lawson said. “We’ve been really limited with what we’ve been able to do over the summer and obviously with no scrimmages, we’ve been only able to go against yourselves.
“So, we’ve been doing inter-squads the whole time. Sometimes it’s hard to get anything out of that, because the kids know the plays and they don’t really get a true test of what’s going on,” Lawson said.
“Then of course the added emphasis on the way the year is going with online classes and not being here on Fridays, and trying to get them into a routine,” Lawson said.
“Things have been going really well, but we’ve just got to keep working. We’ve got plenty of time to get better. Basketball is not a sprint. It’s a long-distance marathon. As long as we can continue to improve as each week goes on, then we’ll find out a little bit more about ourselves,” Lawson said.
“No doubt we’ll probably find some different lineups that we can throw in there at different times to do certain things. All of that is just going to take time. We’ve got a lot of girls coming back that have tons of experience and we’ve got some coming in that don’t have any experience,” he said.
“Then we’ve got some crammed in there that just have minimal experience. It’s really a unique kind of makeup to what we’ve got rolling this season. It’s going to be a whole lot of fun to try to figure out,” he said.
Cherokee returns its starting five – guards Macy McDavid, Lydia Alvis and Gema Brooks and forwards Destiny Jarnigan and Sam Tilson.
“Obviously, we have all of our starters back from last season,” Lawson said. “As long as they can continue to improve and continue to produce, then obviously they’re going to lead the way. The thing about it is we’ve got to make sure we stay competitive and push each other so that we can be the best team that we can be.
“A lot of times, teams can struggle and go through stretches and sometimes you have to make tweaks here and there to create a spark and things like that. But definitely, we’re going to lean on the leadership of the veterans that we have and let them maneuver the waters for us. They’ve been there. A lot of them started for three years. We’re going to trust that they can lead us where we need to be,” Lawson said.
Jarnigan and Alvis are seniors. Tilson and Brooks are juniors and McDavid is a sophomore. Two other upperclassmen with experience return: junior forward Carter Ringley and senior Kaylan Henard, who missed most of last season with a knee injury and returns to bring depth and experience to the backcourt.
The rest of the roster includes three sophomores – guard Kyla Howe, and forwards Kodi Henson and Bella Markham, and three freshmen guards – Ava Morgan and twins Emma and Anna Houck. The youngsters have talent, but are still a bit green on the high school level.
“They are going to contribute,” Lawson said. “As the year goes on and they get better, then obviously if things work out, they’re going to get more opportunities.
“We’re going to always try to put the best people we have on the floor, whatever gives us the best chance to succeed, whatever grade that may be. We’re going to find that stuff out. They’ve got a lot of learning to do,” Lawson said, explaining that adaptation to higher levels of the sport doesn’t occur instantly.
“Coming in, the pace of the game is going to be a lot different. There’s a lot more mental aspect to the game. You go from being the biggest kids in classification to now, all of the sudden, you’re low man on the totem pole again. When you’ve got 14-year-old kids playing against 18-, 19-year-old girls, you’ve just got to make sure you don’t turn them loose too soon,” Lawson said.
“We want to kind of ease them into the process where they can get their feet wet, but also we want them to have good experiences. We don’t want to leave bad tastes in their mouth or anything like that,” he said.
Already, COVID has impacted the season before it even started. Teams were extremely limited in how they could work out. Scimmages and jamborees were disallowed. Off-season programs were cut back to near nothing. The season will likely be just as strange.
“It’s going to be just like everything else has been this year. It’s going to be a unique situation. Every day is going to present new challenges. Every week is going to present new obstacles. Are we going to be able to play? Is school going to be shut down? What’s the effect that COVID is going to have on us? Are we going to be able to practice? Who on our schedule is going to be shut down and not be able to play?” Lawson said.
“We’re already experiencing some of the roulette that goes along with some of that. Claiborne County has already called. They had to go Red, so we had to postpone that (Nov. 23) game. We tried to schedule that somewhere. I’m not sure we really have a lot of open windows after we get past Thanksgiving,” Lawson said.
Lawson has already experienced the stop-start, on again, off again nature of the COVID era. This fall, as football coach, Lawson had to wait nearly one month between games at the end of the season.
“It’s going to be like that. There’s going to be so many distractions. There’s going to be so many different types of adversity that this team is going to have to face that nobody else has had to face before just simply because of the situations. Limited crowd numbers, some of the rules and things that have changed, as far as not shaking hands, social distancing,” Lawson said.
“We’re just going to try to keep our heads up and keep working and push and hopefully we’re going to be to put forth the best possible situation we can,” he said.
With so much uncertainty, Lawson said he would mainly like to see progress out of this year’s team.
“I’d really like to see them grow, basketball-wise,” he said. “I’d like to see them mature just a little bit more than what we had. I felt like last year we really struggled offensively and I’d like to see our offense bloom.
“Defensively, we were kind of out-manned at times because we were so young. This year, being another year older, I’d like to see us be able to pick that up, as well, be able to change the pace, be able to press when we want, be able to back off and play a zone when we need to, be able to play man to man whether we want to play it in the half court or the full court,” he said.
“Just be able to control what happens, for us to be able to (control) the outcomes,” Lawson said. “Not necessarily be a reactive-type team, but be more proactive and dictate the way things go.”