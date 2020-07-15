BULLS GAP — One of the biggest events in history of legendary Volunteer Speedway is scheduled later this fall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12-14, with inaugural running of the $25,000 Volunteer Motorsports Crate Late Model National Championship presented by Dirt2Media with the American Crate All-Star Series.
With $25,000 in winner’s money up for grab from over $75,000 total payout, the Volunteer Motorsports Crate Late Model National Championship is expected to attract drivers attention from all across the country.
Thursday, Nov. 12 will be fan and media day with drivers available for interviews, autograph sessions, selling of driver/race team and track merchandise, along with fun activities for everyone.
Friday, Nov. 13 will offer twin $5,000-to-win Volunteer Motorsports Crate Late Model National Championship preliminary features. There will be hot laps, qualifying, heat races, B-mains and double main events.
Saturday, Nov. 14 culminates with running of the $15,000-to-win Volunteer Motorsports Crate Late Model National Championship presented by Dirt2Media 100-lap American Crate All-Star Series main event. There will be no qualifying, just hot laps, 8 heat races, 4 B-mains and the 100-lap feature.
“In just our second year with the series (American Crate All-Star Series), we are excited being involved with bringing grassroots racing to the forefront of the racing world with this inaugural Volunteer Motorsports Crate Late Model National Championship presented by Dirt2Media event,” said American Crate All-Star Series CEO Joe Rush.
“Crate racers exhibit a great deal of talent and passion for their sport. We are thankful Volunteer Speedway owner Landon Stallard has given us this opportunity to showcase our awesome racers,” Rush said.
“It’s been a new adventure this year with the American Crate All-Star Series partnering with Dirt2Media broadcasting our shows, and we are excited to see this partnership grow with them as the presenting sponsor of the event,” Rush said.
More event information will be forthcoming regarding the Volunteer Motorsports Crate Late Model National Championship presented by Dirt2Media scheduled Nov. 12-14 at Volunteer Speedway.
For more information, call Volunteer Speedway at 423-235-5020, or visit: www.VolunteerSpeedway.com .