ROGERSVILLE – Several local athletes turned in strong performances at the Mobuck Middle School Invitational track and field meet Thursday at Cherokee.
In field events:
Rogersville Middle School’s Tyler Wolfe won the boys discus (103’4”). Church Hill’s Jacoby Hyatt (93’9”) and Gavin Stout (84’3”) were second and third. Hyatt (35’3.5”) and Stout (34’2”) were third and fourth in the shot put.
Rogersville City School’s Nadeen Aglan won the girls discus (71’1”). RMS’s Kelsie Henley was second (61’3”). RMS’s Genny Barger (54’3”) was fourth. Aglan was third in the shot put (30’7.5”) to RMS’s Leah Mowell (32’7”).
CHMS’s Lucas Gilliam won the boys high jump (5’4”) and the long jump (16’7.5”). RCS’s Lofton Hayes (16’3”), Auston Leach (16’3”), and Rowe Fletcher (15’4”) were 2-3-4 in the long jump.
RCS’s Noah Hawk (4’10”) was fourth in the high jump.
In track events:
Church Hill’s Allie Hostetler was second in the girls 100 meter dash (14.79). Grandview’s Kierstyn Poyner was first in 14.64.
Church Hill’s Taylor Boggs was second in the girls 100 meter hurdles (18.27). Teammate Lexi Bartley was fourth (20.06). Grandview’s Ava Sanders was first (18.26).
Rogersville City School’s Isaac Bryan was second in the 110 meter hurdles (19.25). Grandview’s Marckis Carrier was first (19.00). CHMS’s Lucas Gilliam was third and RCS’s Clay Houck fourth.
RCS’s Lofton Hayes was second (25.81) in the boys 200. Robinson’s Luke Lundy was first (25.60). RCS’s Jaydan Gonzales for fourth (26.74).
CHMS’s Kinely Johnson was fourth in the girls 200 (30.80). Robinson’s Esther Jackson won it in 30.45.
RCS’s Brayden Brown was fourth in the boys 400 (1:02:89). Providence’s Chase Ballard won it in 58.98.
RCS”s Brooke Nelson was fourth in the girls 400 (1:11:60). Robinson’s Emmy Nannenga won it in 1:06.33.
CHMS’s Brandon Begley was second in the boys 800 (2:20.58). Robinson’s Hudson Clabaugh was first (2:19.91). Surgoinsville’s Kevin McCurry was third (2:23.99) and Eamon Alshie was fourth (2:29.55).
RCS’s Elizabeth Coward won the girls 800 in 2:47.40.
Kevin McCurry of Surgoinsville won the boys 1600 in 5:22.72. Church Hill’s Isaac Jennings was second (5:35.08) and SMS’s Xavier Oliver was fourth (5:40.38).
Rogersville City School won the boys 4x100 relay in 50.68 over runner-up Robinson (53.27). RCS (1:47.51) was second to Robinson (1:46.01) in the 4x200. CHMS was third (1:51.98). RCS also won the 4x400 (4:14.48). Surgoinsville was fourth (4:29.32).
CHMS won the girls 4x100 (57.16). RCS was third (59.32). CHMS was second (2:03.05) to Robinson (1:59.96) in the girls 4x200. RCS was second in the girls 4x400 (4:58.60) to Robinson (4:49.93).