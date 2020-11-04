CHURCH HILL—Cocke County is going to have a stinging loss to sit on over the offseason. On the other hand, Volunteer gets to finish the season on a high note.
After holding a lead late in the first half, the game took a sharp turn into Volunteer’s favor over the next eight minutes, directly leading to a 20-6 victory for the Falcons in the final game of the season for both programs.
“We find about seven or eight minutes in a game to hurt ourselves,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “Whether it’s we miss on making a play or don’t get a call to go our way, or something, we find a way to get down on ourselves and let spurts like that happen.”
The end of the first half and entire third quarter turned out to be disastrous for Cocke County (2-8, 1-5 Region 1-5A). After giving up a score to end the first half, they allowed two more to start the second half, both within the first seven minutes of the half.
“We played solid football for most of the game,” Dykes said. “It’s just that middle portion that got us. From the end of the first half to the start of the second half …. I really don’t know. I’ll have to go back and look at the film to see what happened.”
Cocke County produced just seven yards of offense in the third quarter, while giving up 98 yards and the two crucial scores that put it behind by 14.
CCHS still had a pair of drives get into Volunteer territory, just outside of the red zone, but both were held to turnovers on downs.
Volunteer (3-7, 2-4 Region 1-5A) relied heavily on the ground game in the second half, as senior tailback Cameron Johnson eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the year after amassing 143 yards rushing on 30 carries and a pair of scores, both of which came in the second half.
“They come out in the second half with an overload set on us,” Dykes said. “We had the right front for it, but kept lining up in the wrong gap, and they took advantage of that. Took three or four yards at a time all the way down to the end zone.”
Offensive execution wasn’t at a premium in the first half, but the Falcons still managed to take a one-point lead into the locker room.
After a first down penalty set the offense back, Cocke County went three-and-out on its first possession. That drive was eradicated, though, as a muffed punt by Volunteer gave CCHS the ball back at the Falcons’ 32 yard line.
The Fighting Cocks used the run game to work down inside the Volunteer 10. Baylor Baxter connected with Jesse Sauceman for a score on third down, from six yards out, but an illegal procedure wiped it off the board.
Baxter went right back to Sauceman on the next play, as he high-pointed the ball in the back of the end zone from 11 yards out for the game’s first score with 5:27 left in the first quarter.
Baxter finished the night completing 8-of-18 passes for 74 yards and his first quarter score. Sauceman led all CCHS receivers with 38 yards on three grabs and his first quarter touchdown grab.
Volunteer’s first drive ended in CCHS territory, but was derailed by penalties.
Cocke County had a second score wiped off the board, as Baxter again found Sauceman from over 30 yards out. Discounted by a holding call, the Fighting Cocks remained with just one score at the break.
“We were still engaged in the game and going strong at that point,” Dykes said. “I felt the penalty was big, but didn’t sense a shift at that point. I felt we were still in control of the game.”
CCHS controlled the game for most of the first half, but Volunteer put together its lone scoring drive of the half to go into the locker room with the lead.
With less than two minutes left in the first half and 65 yards to go, Garrison Barrett went to work with the aerial attack. He connected on 7-of-9 passes on the drive to lead the Falcons down the field before connecting with Caleb Scott for a five yard score with seven seconds left on the clock.
Barrett finished the night with 12 completions on 19 throws for 103 yards and his first-half score.
After the made PAT, Volunteer led 7-6 at the break.
Volunteer opened the second half with an opposite philosophy on offense.
The Falcons unleashed a heavy dose of Johnson and the ground game to cover 50 yards for their next score. Johnson finished the drive with an eight yard touchdown run to give them a 13-6 lead over CCHS with 7:51 left in the third quarter.
Cocke County’s downturn continued on the ensuing kickoff, as the Falcons forced and recovered a fumble inside the Fighting Cocks’ 30 yard line.
“That was deflating,” Dykes said. “We’d just given up two scores, and then give them the ball back on our side of the field. Credit our defense. They held up well and made it hard on them to score again. But, eventually they broke through again.”
Going right back to Johnson, Volunteer rode the senior tailback down the field again as he punched in his second score of the game with a 17-yard touchdown run in a fourth down situation.
The Fighting Cocks had opportunities to score, but couldn’t finish those drives in the end zone.
Instead, Volunteer’s defense held strong in the fourth to fend off the Fighting Cocks for the 14-point comeback victory on Friday.
“With all this COVID stuff going on, this has just been one of the craziest football seasons of my life,” said Johnson, who is planning to play college football next year.
“One thing I loved most about this team and this season is that we never gave up. We always stuck together and we took up for each other. And it’s just the best feeling in the world knowing and going out with this group with a win,” he said.
“After 12 years of playing with these kids, it’s a blessing. It’s such an amazing feeling,” Johnson said.