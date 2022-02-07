KINGSPORT – An unceremonious end to Bulls Gap’s deepest-ever postseason run – the final four in the state sectional – unfortunately occurred about a minute before time expired Thursday in a 55-45 loss to Ridgeview at John Sevier Middle School.
In the midst of a furious comeback with 1:03 left in the game, the Bulldogs, who had fallen down 38-25 on a three-pointer to start the fourth quarter, were poised to cut into what they had trimmed down to a four-point deficit when an official’s whistle, instead of the final buzzer, signaled the end of the ball game.
Trailing 45-41, Bulldogs point guard Grayson Hughes had pushed the ball into the front court and attempted a field goal when suddenly an official whistled a technical foul on Bulls Gap coach Chris Hughes, who had been protesting a non-call.
“They knocked Grayson down on a three-point shot,” Hughes said. “(Grayson) looked at me when he got knocked down. I said, ‘Come on they knocked him down,’ and (the referee) gave me a ‘T.’”
As bewildered Bulls Gap fans tried to figure out what just had happened, Ridgeview’s Stephen Hensley was sent to the free throw line for two free throws.
What egregious act had Hughes committed to draw a technical with one minute left in a four-point playoff game? Had he left the coach’s box? Did he swear? Or was it the subjective “showing up” of the official?
“I definitely didn’t do anything to deserve a ‘T’,” Hughes said. “We should have been shooting three free throws. I couldn’t believe he gave me one in that close of a game.”
Grayson Hughes, who was 10 of 14 at the line in the game, had hit 3-of-3 free throws earlier in the game in the second quarter, so hitting three-of-three was not out of the realm of possibility.
Now, instead of a possible 45-44 deficit with all of the momentum, it was now 47-41 and none of it.
The Bulldogs managed to stop the Raptors on the ensuing possession, but as the Bulldogs were pushing the ball up to the same place on the court, the same referee made another call: carrying. Ball back to the Raptors with :53.8 seconds remaining.
Bulls Gap’s Jake Elliott slammed the ball down in protest, and the referee’s second technical call within 10 seconds came before the ball hit the floor on the bounce.
Hensley hit two more free throws for a 49-41 lead, then another pair when he was fouled on the Raptors’ next play for a 51-41 lead with 47 seconds to go.
For all intents and purposes, the game was over. The momentum of the fierce comeback was gone. The excitement of the players and fans gave way to reluctant acceptance of the now-inevitable and the lingering wondering of what had the Bulls Gap coach done that was so bad?
“I was proud of the boys,” Hughes said. “We definitely went down swinging, and we had one that plays a huge role for us (Isaiah Jones) break his wrist in the area tournament. I’m super-proud of the boys. They fought hard.”
Grayson Hughes led Bulls Gap with 21 points. Grant Johnson scored nine and Noah Seals scored eight for the Bulldogs.
Quinlan Held led the Raptors with 15, including 4-of-4 from the line in the fourth quarter. Hensley scored 11 for Ridgeview, including 7-of-8 from the line in the fourth.
Still, Bulls Gap fans and players are left to wonder what would have happened had the game been allowed to have been decided by the players on the court?
Traditionally, when a ball slammed on the floor in anger reaches about 10 feet in the air, a technical foul is pretty much called automatically. That’s a no-brainer.
But the first, and more game-changing, technical foul called was more of a judgment call – albeit Ted Valentine-like judgment.
Bulls Gap fans and players will forever wonder if the egregious violation committed by Hughes was a coach reacting emotionally in an emotionally-charged playoff game, then shouldn’t he be allowed a little leeway, and if it was about a referee’s bruised ego, shouldn’t the referee maintain the same composure himself that he expects from the coach and players?