CHURCH HILL – Impressive rewards come to impressive people, and Olivia Cantrell fits that description.
The Volunteer senior signed a letter of intent April 20 to attend Murray State University (Ky.), where the ROTC student will compete on the rodeo team and receive a full ride – no pun intended – scholarship.
“I’m going to be with Army ROTC, which will be four years of basically a higher level of high school ROTC – field training exercises, class and all this stuff, and eventually I’ll earn my commission,” Cantrell said. “So, right out of college, I’ll be an officer in the Army.
“I will also be on the rodeo team. I will be doing team roping, breakaway roping and barrel racing. I’m so excited. I literally have a countdown until the day that I get to move in. It’s Aug. 11th,” she said.
“Olivia is definitely an outstanding young lady,” said Lieutenant Colonel Bernard House, Professor of Military Science for Murray State University, who attended Wednesday’s signing ceremony in Volunteer’s gym. “We are thrilled to have her to come to the program.
“She’s a national ROTC scholarship winner. That in itself is a task to receive that scholarship. Her academics – you have to have a 4.0 (grade point average) – she’s very athletic, involved in the community, and she shows some potential to be a good leader,” House said.
“All that combined makes her an outstanding student and somebody we want at Murray State. We couldn’t be more happy to have her come join the program. Not only is she going to do ROTC while she’s there, she’s going to be part of the rodeo team, which is again, in itself, a great thing,” House said.
“She’s just the all-around student that we look for in Army ROTC, and that’s why she was awarded the scholarship and that’s why we’re thrilled to have her in the program,” said House.
Cantrell earned a four-year scholarship worth $99,200, which will be followed with career placement.
“Four years from now, we’ll commission her as an Army officer. She’s part of the one percent of the American population that can be part of the military. And on top of that, she’s going to go to college and not have to pay for anything because all of that is going to be covered on her scholarship,” House said.
Cantrell has been in Volunteer’s ROTC program all four years, the highlight of her time in high school.
“It’s been like a family the entire time that I’ve been here,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to go to this school without being in ROTC. It’s just impacted everything. It’s been amazing.
“Freshman year, I started out shooting rifles. I ended up competing in five national matches. We broke a national record and I placed third individually in three different national matches. Then I got a paid trip to Colorado to compete in the Olympic Training Center. So, that kind of started off this whole thing really fast.
“So, from there, I got the opportunity to be national ambassador for 4-H shooting sports, so I got a trip to Texas for a week in leadership camp. That was really, really cool. I ended up running commanding officer. So, now I run this whole thing,” Cantrell said.
Cantrell’s first year at Murray State will begin similar to her freshman year at Volunteer.
“I’m going to start out at the bottom again and work my way up,” she said. “So, your MS4s (Military Science 4) – the fourth-year cadets – will be in charge of everything, everybody, getting all the events planned, all that kind of stuff. MS3s are more in charge of everyday classroom work. And then the MS1s and MS2s are learning how everything works, learning your leadership, abilities, everything like that. That’s what I will be starting out as,” Cantrell said.
“It’s just a college class. It’s like any other class, pretty much, except this is working toward your career. So, I’ll have a training op in the fall and in the spring. It will just be a weekend, four or five days, in Fort Knox. So, not too bad at all. Then usually about two weeks of summer training,” Cantrell added.
“My major is actually Agribusiness. So, I’ll be taking, this semester, animal science, Ag-Econ, Business Calc and ROTC. After four years, I’ll have my degree and a job in the Army. I’ll start out as a second lieutenant. Right now, I have no idea where I will be stationed. They do advanced trainings in the summer, so I want to earn my spot in airborne training, earn my wings – everything like that – and hopefully branch aviation and be an aviation officer,” she said.
Kentucky is horse country and the girl from Christian’s Bend will be right at home on Murray State’s rodeo team.
“My mom used to be a barrel racer,” Cantrell said. “She actually barrel-raced with me while she was pregnant. I guess you could say I was literally born into it.
“I started out English riding. From that, I moved on to doing gymnastics on horses. It’s been some crazy stuff. From there, I got into barrel racing because I knew what Mom used to do. I was like, ‘that sounds cool. I want to try it,’” Cantrell said.
“Then, just last year, our farrier – a farrier takes care of horses and they’re really big into roping – said, ‘You should come try it. If you want to college-rodeo, you should rope.’ I was like, ‘Okay, absolutely.’ And I’ve done it ever since. I’ve been roping about a year now. I’ve been barrel racing about four years, but I’ve been riding all my life,” Cantrell said, explaining the events in which she will compete for Murray State.
“In team roping, there are two of you,” she said. “You have a header and a heeler. The header will nod to let the cow out of the chute. The header ropes the horns and dallies it (around the saddle horn), which is where a lot of people lose thumbs. Then the heeler will come get the feet and then you string him out, that’s when your time stops. I’m the header. I can’t do the heeling thing.”
Once both ropers have made a catch, pulled their horses and steer to a stop, and are facing each other, the time clock stops.
“All these are timed events; whoever has the quickest time is who wins,” said Cantrell, explaining why it was her favorite event. “It’s just more fun. I mean, you think about it, you’ve got five brains thinking at once, probably all going different directions, and you’ve got to get it done in usually seven seconds. It’s pretty cool.”
Cantrell has been a regular on the regional rodeo circuit.
“We’ll travel one to two hours around here typically. All the really big ones are in Texas, which is a little far away right now. But next year, I’ll be traveling about seven hours on average. So, it’s pretty neat,” said Cantrell, who won’t be able to rodeo as much in the Army.
“It will always be a hobby,” she said. “I’ll never be done doing that. But it’s also something to enjoy while I’m in college.”