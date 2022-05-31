The 2022 Volunteer men's volleyball team included: (front row) Avery Croyle, Austin Bates, Gabe Goode, Ryder Ford, Curtis Robinette, and Coach Tina Evans; (back row) Coach Josh Wenger, Jacob Jennings, Conner Sykes, Cole Hooven, Lucas Case, Cooper Guinn, and Gabe Burns.
Cherokee's 2022 Big 8 Men’s Volleyball Academic All-Conference Team selections (Athletes with a GPA of 3.5 or higher) Noah Parvin, Connor Mowell, Brayden Leach, Linkon Helton and Micheal Graham. Landon McAllister and Brandon Bui not pictured.
Photo by Randy Ball
The 2022 Cherokee men's volleyball team included: Noah Parvin, Michael Graham, Linkon Helton, Ayden Trent, Jonah Lowe, Brayden Leach, Mason Collins, Ben Irwin, Conner Mowell, Landon McAllister and Dawson Pridemore.
Photo by Dawn Helton
Photo by Dawn Helton
Cherokee's Brayden Leach (00) sets.
Photo by Randy Ball
Volunteer's Cole Hooven (33) spikes the ball.
Photo by Randy Ball
Cherokee's Brandon Bui goes down for a dig.
Photo by Randy Ball
Cherokee's Michael Graham goes up for a kill.
Photo by Randy Ball
Volunteer's Cole Hooven serves.
Photo by Randy Ball
Cherokee's Ben Irwin prepares to serve.
Photo by Randy Ball
Cherokee's Jonah Lowe (1) returns a shot as Volunteer's Cole Hooven (33) attempts to block.
Photo by Randy Ball
Cherokee's Brayden Leach serves.
Photo by Randy Ball
Volunteer's Cole Hooven goes for the kill as Cherokee's Michael Graham and Conner Mowell attempt to block.
HAWKINS COUNTY - Area high school men's volleyball programs recently completed their third season of play in Northeast Tennessee.
Begun locally in 2019, the sport's second season was cancelled along with all other spring sports in 2020 due to the COVID shutdown. Men's volleyball re-started in Spring 2021 and was played again this year. Not yet recognized locally by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association, area participants are hoping the sport takes hold and ultimately gains recognition by the TSSAA.
On this page are photos of Cherokee and Volunteer teams taken by Dawn Helton and Randy Ball.