MOSHEIM – The Rogersville City School Warriors overcame early sloppy play to defeat West Greene Middle School, 28-12, Monday at West Greene High School.
The Warriors fumbled the ball on the first three plays of the game, prompting a timeout to regroup.
They did and scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Eli Boyd to Porter Owen with 2:33 left in the first quarter. Boyd converted the two-point conversion on a keeper for an 8-0 RCS lead.
The Warriors stopped the Buffaloes on the next possession, forcing West Greene into a punting situation on fourth and 12 from their own 28. A bad snap gave RCS a first down at the West Greene 20 to open the second quarter.
A false start, loss of three and bad snap set up a fourth and 19 at the 29, which the Warriors converted on a 23-yard pass from Boyd to Owen. The drive stalled at the nine, but the Buffaloes were pinned deep in their own territory.
On first down from their own nine, Jaydon Weston picked off a Hunter Franklin pass and trotted 10 yards into the end zone for an easy pick-6. Boyd and Owen hooked up again for the conversion and a 16-0 RCS lead.
After a three-yard loss and fumbled snap, Mosheim was facing a third and 13 from its own 32. After a Buffalo timeout, Austin Brown connected with Brenden Thomet on a nice 68-yard touchdown pass play to put West Greene on the board with 1:33 left in the half. The run failed leaving the score, 16-6.
The Buffaloes recovered the ensuing onside kick at the RCS 41, setting the stage for a controversial call.
Brown and Thomet hooked up again, this time on a deflection by Weston into the hands of Thomet, who sprinted down the RCS sideline, seemingly for another touchdown.
However, after much delay, officials ruled the play overturned on an inadvertent whistle on a play they said Thomet also committed offensive pass interference, calls highly disputed by the West Greene sideline, resulting in a called-back touchdown, unsportsmanlike penalty on a West Greene coach, and the score remaining 16-6 at the break.
The Buffaloes did add a touchdown in the second half, but Boyd and Weston also scored TDs for the Warriors for the 28-12 victory.