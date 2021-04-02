GREENEVILLE – The Lady Devils defeated Cherokee, 5-4, in eight innings thanks to a walk-off single by Ansley Collins in Greeneville on Tuesday.
The game was tied at four with Greeneville batting in the bottom of the eighth when Collins singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
Cherokee got things moving in the second inning, when Bailee Hamilton drew a walk, scoring one run.
Greeneville took the lead with three runs in the third inning. Laicy Darnell and Ashlyn Rachon each drove in runs in the frame.
Cherokee scored three runs in the fifth inning on a home run by Samantha Tilson to retake the lead, 4-3.
Greeneville tied the game in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI-single by Rachon.
Kaley Bradley was on the rubber for Greeneville. The righty allowed six hits and four runs over eight innings, striking out seven.
Tilson was in the circle for Cherokee. She surrendered five runs on 11 hits over seven and two-thirds innings, striking out eight.
Rachon went 3-for-3 for Greeneville, while Lydia Darnell, Collins, and Bradley each had two hits for the Lady Devils.
Tilson went 2-for-3 with 3 RBI to lead Cherokee. Madi Jones scored twice for the Lady Chiefs.