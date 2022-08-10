ROGERSVILLE — This Friday, football time in Hawkins County kicks off with a jamboree at Cherokee.
ROGERSVILLE — This Friday, football time in Hawkins County kicks off with a jamboree at Cherokee.
The Hawkins-centric jamboree will begin with a youth football scrimmage between the Hawkeyes and Traveling Falcons.
Note: Originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Subject to change. Check Cherokee High School and Big Red Nation Facebook posts for last-minute changes.
“We are planning to showcase our area’s football among all levels of competition,” said Cherokee Athletic Director Andrew Morgan.
Aside from the youth league teams, the jamboree will also feature scrimmages of four local middle school teams: Rogersville City School, Rogersville Middle School, Bulls Gap and Surgoinsville Middle, and the county’s two high school squads: Volunteer and Cherokee.
After the Hawkeyes and Traveling Falcons compete, middle school competitions will take place for fastest lineman, fastest back, longest punt and longest pass.
Following that, Bulls Gap and Surgoinsville will square off for a quarter. After the Bulldogs/Eagles tilt, the two Rogersville middle school teams will follow in the second quarter with a one quarter Battle of the Warriors.
Next up are the high schoolers.
In the third quarter, Volunteer and Morristown West will have a varsity scrimmage. The two teams will then engage in a junior varsity scrimmage in the fourth quarter.
The high school participants then compete for fastest lineman, fastest back, longest field goals, punts and passes.
Following that, the fifth quarter will feature host Cherokee and Grainger County varsity teams in a scrimmage. The two teams’ junior varsity squads will conclude the evening with the final scrimmage of the jamboree.
“This is very important for our area,” Morgan said. “We hope to have a big crowd to support these levels of competition and encourage participation in football amongst all ages.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.