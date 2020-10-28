MORRISTOWN – Cherokee’s Henry Brooks won the Inter Mountain Athletic Conference cross country championship Thursday at Panther Creek State Park.
The Cherokee junior overtook the leader, Dermot Sadlon of Morristown East, down the stretch to win the 5K race by less than a third of a second — 17:52.14 to 17:52.42.
“Dermot was ahead of him. It was a fight to the finish and Henry beat him,” said Cherokee cross country coach Lisa Kirkpatrick, who is impressed by Brooks’ relentless work ethic and determination.
“He’s so dedicated,” she said. “He’s amazing. He does all his own stuff. He’s really, really good. He’s very dedicated, very determined.”
With the IMAC title under his belt, Brooks will next compete in the Region 1 Championships tomorrow (Thursday, Oct. 29) at Daniel Boone High School with a berth in the state cross country championship on the line.
“You’ve got to be top 10,” said Kirkpatrick. “Right now, he’s ranked ninth going into it. Definitely, his goal this year was to make it to state. I don’t think at the beginning of the season, he knew he was going to be.
“But it was a goal to be IMAC champion and bring it back to Cherokee,” said Kirkpatrick, whose son Austin won the IMAC title for Cherokee from 2017-2019. “I had a couple of coaches say, ‘Seriously? We finally get rid of Austin and then you had to take it again.’ But Henry is very, very deserving of it.”
Brooks will likely qualify for an athletic scholarship somewhere. He’s already going to have some academic scholarships pouring in.
“Good golly, he made a 36 on his ACT as a sophomore,” Kirkpatrick said. “He’s an amazing young man. He can go wherever he wants to go. He’s good. Depending on where he wants to go, he should do well and get some money for running, as well, if he wants to run at the collegiate level.”
Cherokee’s girls program continues to excel.
Landry Russell, younger sister of Harper Russell, who was IMAC girls champion in 2018, earned All-Conference honors with her eighth-place finish, helping secure Cherokee girls’ best ever team placement.
“The girls were one point away from being third place overall,” said Kirkpatrick. “We’ve never had a team come in top three and we’ve never had a team to place.”
That would have occurred had Russell’s normal running mate, Neyla Price – All-IMAC last year – had her usual race.
“Neyla ended up getting sick while running,” Kirkpatrick said. “She had an asthma attack on the course. She had a really bad day.”
Price still managed to finish 16th in the race.
Here are the top 10 and Cherokee results from Thursday’s IMAC championship.
Boys
1 Brooks, Henry Cherokee Hig 17:52.14
2 Sadlon, Dermot Morristown-E 17:52.42
3 Bales, Lucas Jefferson Co 18:26.67
4 Liposky, Patrick Morristown-W 18:34.87
5 Ogle, Alex Sevier Co. H 18:48.75
6 Biery, Luke Morristown-W 18:56.49
7 Correa, Uriel Morristown-E 18:56.90
8 Ogle, Caleb Sevier Co. H 19:09.54
9 Korody, Mitchell Morristown-W 19:13.07
10 Garcia Bautista, Luis Morristown-W 19:16.74
35 Elliott, Dustin Bryce Cherokee Hig 20:58.78
36 Hughes, Jordan Cherokee Hig 21:12.53
39 Ward, Jayden Cherokee Hig 21:27.53
49 Foster, Jesse Cherokee Hig 22:08.28
50 Armstrong, Connor Cherokee Hig 22:08.66
78 Carter, Doyle Cherokee Hig 25:24.07
83 Houck, Tucker Cherokee Hig 26:56.08
86 Aglan, Ali Said Cherokee Hig 29:15.52
Girls
1 Blazer, Morgan Cocke County 20:06.43
2 Wade, Chloe Sevier Co. H 20:39.01
3 Dodson, Julianne Morristown-W 21:35.61
4 Shultz, Natali Sevier Co. H 22:32.16
5 Haas, Ashlyn Morristown-W 22:34.82
6 Ventura, Emma Morristown-E 23:17.27
7 Couch, Peyton Morristown-W 23:19.61
8 Russell, Landry Cherokee Hig 23:53.82
9 Lawson, Aisha Morristown-W 24:11.69
10 Weatherbie, Elli Jefferson Co 24:46.83
16 Price, Neyla Cherokee Hig 25:23.21
21 Houck, Emma Cherokee Hig 26:12.96
26 Houck, Anna Cherokee Hig 27:10.87
30 Antrican, Atley Cherokee Hig 28:48.08
38 Henley, Lillyan Cherokee Hig 31:12.01