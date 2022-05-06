CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer Lady Falcons softball team broke open a close game in the fourth inning to secure a 10-0 shutout of the Cherokee Lady Chiefs Tuesday evening in Church Hill.
Emily Wyatt started the game at pitcher for Volunteer. In the first inning Bailee Hamilton hit a double for the Lady Chiefs, but they failed to score in the inning. Kennedy Dishner was Cherokee’s starting pitcher. The Lady Chiefs held the Lady Falcons scoreless in the inning.
Hannah Bates hit a single in the second inning but the Lady Chiefs were again scoreless. For Volunteer Bryleigh Salyer hit a single and Chelsea Sanders followed with another single. Wyatt walked, loading the bases. Haley Russell grounded out but drove in Salyer and Volunteer led 1-0 after two innings.
In the third, Cherokee went three up-three down. Lady Falcon Audrey Evans hit a double, followed by a Zetta Smith single. Kendra Huff was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Salyer hit a single to drive in Evans and Smith as the Lady Falcons’ lead grew to 3-0.
Bates hit a single for the Lady Chiefs in the fourth, but Cherokee still could not score.
Hamilton came on to pitch for Cherokee. Lady Falcon Smith hit a double, Russell walked and Abigail Fisher bunted to load the bases. Evans then stepped up and hit a grand slam homerun over the fence to make the score 7-0.
Huff then walked. Veda Barton hit a double, which scored Huff. Salyer and Wyatt walked to load the bases. Russell singled, scoring Barton and the score was 10-0.
In the top of the fifth, Wyatt struck out three Cherokee batters to end the game.