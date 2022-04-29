CHURCH HILL – After a strong showing in last weekend’s Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Softball Invitational Tournament, the Lady Falcons returned to their winning ways with a 14-1 rout over Hampton on Senior Night Wednesday evening at Volunteer.
The Lady Falcons jumped on the Lady Bulldogs in the first inning. Senior Audrey Evans reached with a leadoff bunt-single. One out later, Kendra Huff singled Evans to second. Veda Barton followed with a single to center to load the bases.
Emily Wyatt then knocked in Evans and Huff with a two-run double. One out later, Abby Fisher doubled to center, scoring Wyatt and Barton for a 4-0 Volunteer lead.
Hampton’s leadoff batter reached to start the second, but the Lady Falcons turned a double play, shortstop Huff to first baseman Barton. Wyatt, the Lady Falcons starter, then retired the next batter on a pop-up.
Volunteer added another pair of runs in the bottom half. Kadence Bryant and Evans walked. Bryleigh Salyer then singled on a bunt to first to load the bases. Huff followed with a single to centerfield to score two runs and the 6-0 Volunteer lead.
The Lady Falcons added five more in the third. Fisher and Kira Jones singled. Two outs later, Salyer doubled to left to score Fisher. Huff then singled in Jones, sending Salyer to third. Barton then stepped in and hit the first pitch for a line-drive home run to center field, driving in Salyer and Huff for an 11-0 lead.
Evans added a three-run shot in the fourth and 14-0 lead. Evans pitched the final inning, allowing a run and striking out one. Wyatt picked up the win, going four innings, allowing two hits and two walks and striking out four.
At the plate, Huff was 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs; Evans was 2-for-3 with 3 runs and 3 RBIs; Barton was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs; Fisher and Wyatt both had two hits and two RBIs. Volunteer pounded out 17 hits.
Due to space constraints, Senior Night photos will run at a later date.