BRISTOL – The Cherokee Chiefs fell behind early and couldn’t come back in an 11-7 loss to Tennessee High on Monday.
Tennessee scored on a single by Brayden Blevins, a fielder’s choice by Carrick Henley, a single by Mason Johns, and a groundout by Garrett Embree in the first inning.
The Chiefs lost despite out-hitting Tennessee 11 to six.
Cherokee put up four runs in the seventh inning. Isaac Williams and Aidan Webb drove in runs in the frame.
Tennessee scored five runs in the fourth inning. Tennessee scored its runs on a grand slam by Greg Harris.
Payne Ladd got the win for Tennessee. The ace went three innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out three and walking one. Blevins threw four innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Jackson Davenport took the loss for Cherokee. The pitcher allowed four hits and eight runs over three and a third innings, striking out five.
Cherokee hit one home run on the day. Williams had a long ball in the first inning.
The Chiefs totaled 11 hits in the game. Matt Newton, Williams, and Parker Bailey all collected multiple hits for Cherokee. Newton went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Cherokee.