BRISTOL — Three Volunteer wrestlers brought hardware home after a competitive weekend of wrestling Jan. 6-7 at the Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall tournament at Viking Hall in Bristol.
Sophomore Jahnae Ward placed third after going 2-2 in her round-robin style bracket. Senior Evan Glass and freshman Austin Glass both reached the podium. Evan Glass finished fourth in the 113-pound weight class; Austin Glass came away with an eighth-place medal in the 132-pound class.
Coach Cameron Hill said that while the three medalists were impressive, the overall results do not reflect the team’s success as whole. The boys’ team placed No. 23 out of the competitive 33-team field with just eight wrestlers competing.
“This group of kids is some of the hardest working kids on and off the mat. Many of them have stepped out of their comfort zone this year and gave wrestling a shot for the first time,” Hill said. “Some have found success early on, and some are still waiting for their shot.”
Here’s an overview of how things went for Volunteer at the Brawl in the Hall:
Evan Glass (Sr-113lb) started the tournament off strong with two pins, followed by a 6-5 decision. He lost his first match to Dobyns Bennett’s Mason Jakob. Following the loss, he bounced back with a win over Dobyns-Bennett’s Wyatt Rogers by major decision (12-3). In Glass’ third/fourth-place match, he lost a tough match to Tazewell’s Talan Hall by decision (6-4.)
Austin Glass (Fr-132lb) started off the weekend with a fall over Holston and a 6-3 decision over Castlewood. He took his first loss to a tough No. 1 seed from Avery County, North Carolina. He rebounded to fight through the consolation bracket enough to land on the podium with a win by fall against Jefferson County. He suffered losses to wrestlers from Powhatan and Holston in the placement matches.
Jahnae Ward (So-132lb) won two and lost two in her round-robin style bracket. She had wins over Crockett and West Ridge. “Her Crockett match ended in a 7-0 decision, where she controlled every aspect of the match,” Hill said. “She followed this performance with a win over West Ridge by fall. The two dominant matches were unfortunately followed by two tough opponents, Jefferson County and Patrick Henry, both of which ended in a fall.”
Angel Hall (Sr-114lb) has found success many times this year but fell short Saturday in a tough 114-pound bracket. Angel walked away with a 2-2 record. Two of her wins came against Powhatan wrestlers, as did one of her losses. Her other loss came from Dobyns-Bennett in sudden victory.
Aiden Calton (Fr-120lb) has been bumped and moved around all season long, finally finding his home at the 120-pound weight class. Aiden ended the weekend with a 1-2 record; his win came over a tough Rural Retreat wrestler.
Christian Bullock (Fr-160lb) started the weekend off strong with a win over a Patrick Henry competitor by fall. Following the win, Bullock wrestled the No. 1 kid in the state and lost by fall. Bullock fought through the bracket, where he landed wins over wrestlers from Boone and Holston. Bullock lost another match in blood rounds to Knox Halls in a close 4-0 decision.
In other action from Brawl in the Hall, Dalton Mullins (So-126lb) went 0-2, losing to tough competition from Patrick Henry and Marion. Gage Roberts (Fr-160lb) went 0-2, losing to Holston and Dobyns Bennett. Kevin Swanner (So-170lb) went 0-2, losing to Patrick Henry and Avery County. Parker Salyer (Fr-195lb) went 0-2, losing to Tennessee High and Knox Halls.
“This past weekend, I watched these 10 kids wrestle the best they have all year against some very tough opponents,” Hill said. “They are a young group of kids who are dedicated to the program and do anything asked of them. I am excited for the future of this program and the success these kids will have in the very near future.”
Trending Recipe Videos