JEFFERSON CITY – With a 9-6 loss to Claiborne County, Cherokee’s promising baseball season came to an end Tuesday in the District 2-3A baseball tournament at Carson-Newman University’s Silver Diamond Baseball Complex.
Entering the tournament, the Cherokee Lumber Company had powered the Chiefs to a nine-game winning streak, scoring more than 13 runs per game in that stretch.
But the explosiveness that gave hope that the Chiefs could make a run to the state tournament was stymied by tough pitching in the district tournament, first by Greeneville in a 3-2 walk-off win Monday, then by Claiborne when the Chiefs fell behind early against the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Claiborne 9, Cherokee 6The Bulldogs jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first two and a half innings of the double-elimination round game Tuesday, then led 9-2 in the fifth in putting the Chiefs behind the 8-ball before their bats came back fully alive.
Claiborne’s Dylan Foster led off the game with a double off Cherokee starter Jackson Davenport. After Ty Pryse and Tyler Myatt walked, Joseph Houser drove in Foster and Pryse with a single for a 2-0, first-inning lead.
Claiborne starter Sunny Smith retired the Chiefs in order in the first two innings. The Bulldogs then added three more in the third. Pryse singled and Trace Davis doubled him to third. Pryse then scored on a wild pitch before Myatt tripled home Davis. Houser then drove in Myatt with a sacrifice fly to right field for the 5-0 Claiborne lead.
The Chiefs finally got on the board in the third. Will Price, Isaac Williams and Parker Bailed walked. Price scored on a wild pitch, the Chiefs’ first run since the second inning of their opener against Greeneville, but Cherokee stranded two runners and trailed, 5-1.
The Bulldogs added another pair of runs in their next at-bat on a single and an error to push their lead to 7-1. The Chiefs came back in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI-single by Williams.
But Claiborne responded with two more in the fifth for a 9-2 lead on a two-run single by Foster.
The Chiefs got two back in the fifth when Matt Newton doubled home Aidan Webb and Brady Leroy, who both had walked.
Cherokee loaded the bases in the sixth with two outs. Williams scored on a wild pitch, but the trouble on the basepaths that hampered the Chiefs against Greeneville continued when Parker Bailey was gunned down trying to take third, ending the inning.
The Chiefs loaded the bases again in the seventh. Logan Brewer then reached on an error, allowing a run to score. But Parse, relieving Myatt, who had replaced Smith in the sixth, induced a ground ball to end the game.
Cole Putnal and Newton each went 3-for-4 in the game for Cherokee, which had only seven total hits, but drew eight walks in the game.
Greeneville 3, Cherokee 2Greeneville’s Parker Shipley’s line drive single to right-center scored Carson Norris in the bottom of the seventh to give the Greene Devils a 3-2, walk-off win over Cherokee in the opener Monday.
“That’s the district tournament for you,” said Cherokee coach Drew Patterson. “It was a great baseball game. You play 2-2 baseball through seven innings and a walk-off hit. That’s district baseball for you. That’s a really good Greeneville team. We played exceptionally well out there. We just couldn’t execute a few things.”
The Greene Devils got on the board in the first inning. Eli House drew a bases-loaded walk off Cherokee starter Devan Carpenter.
Cherokee answered with four straight hits in the second. Matt Newton doubled to center then scored on Cole Putnal’s single to right to tie it at 1-1. Will Price then reached on a single to left. Isaac Williams followed with a grounder to the Devils’ third baseman, Corbin Cannon, who tagged third to eliminate Putnal on the force, but overthrew first base trying for the double play. Price raced all the way home on the error by to put Cherokee in front, 2-1.
Carpenter retired Cannon to start the second but hit Carson Norris. With Carson Quillen at the plate, Carpenter picked Norris off first. He then struck out Parker Shipley to end the inning.
Brady Leroy ripped a two-out, stand-up double to left field in the third, but was caught off the base by Shipley, Greeneville’s starter, and was tagged out in the rundown to end the inning.
Colton Richards doubled off the left field wall to lead off the Greeneville third. Patterson then brought Aidan Webb over from third to relieve Carpenter, who went to first, sending Putnal to third. After Richards took third base on a passed ball, Webb retired Ty Casteel on a ground ball, which scored Richards to tie the game at 2-2.
After walking Preston Justice, Webb struck out Eli House looking. With Anderson Franklin at bat, Justice tried stealing second but was gunned down by Cherokee catcher Newton, who threw the runner out on his knees in an impressive, inning-ending play.
Isaac Williams led off the fifth with a stand-up double to left-center. Richards relieved Shipley and struck out Logan Brewer. With a 1-2 count on Parker Bailey, Williams tried stealing third but was nailed by Greeneville catcher Noah Murray.
Bailey singled to center then advanced to second and third on two wild pitches, but was stranded when Richards induced Webb into a come-backer to the mound.
Quillen, who relieved Richards to start a scoreless sixth, walked Putnal to lead off the seventh, then struck out Price. Richards came back to pitch against Williams, and induced a come-backer. With pinch-hitter Parker Travis at bat, courtesy runner Ryan Vigil was picked off second on a strong move by Richards.
“We got picked off twice in there in big situations,” Patterson said. “Obviously, in district tournaments you can’t let that happen. We have to do better execution, as far as on the bases. That’s kinda what gave it away right there, for us to maybe scratch another run to go into that seventh inning.”
Webb allowed one hit and one run in 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts before giving way to Tyler Lawson in the bottom half of the seventh after Norris hit a one-out double.
“Obviously Devan didn’t have his best stuff, but Aidan and Tyler kept us in the game,” Patterson said. “Aidan did a fantastic job, eating some innings, coming in relief.”
Lawson induced Quillen into a foul pop-up, which Putnal caught for the second out on an outstanding sliding play in front of the Greeneville dugout.
The excitement over the catch quickly evaporated when Shipley lined a solid single to the outfield to easily score Norris with the game-winning run.
“Obviously, you never want to get walked off on, but at the end of the day, we played a heckuva baseball game,” Patterson said. “That’s a good Greeneville team.”
Patterson’s Chiefs are a good team, too. They out-hit Greeneville, 6 to 3. Newton, Leroy and Williams each hit doubles.
“I’m not going to doubt our guys. We played our tails off right there. We hit the baseball against a really good Greeneville arm staff. You know their pitching staff is phenomenal. I’m not going to be disappointed in my guys there,” Patterson said.