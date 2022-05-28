2022 Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors

The 2022 Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors softball team includes: (front row) Ariel McPeek, Peyton Moxley, Bailey Russell, and Alyssa Embry; (middle row) Lacy Roder, Lydia Augusta, Hailey Franklin, Katrina Goins, Keircee Manis, and Carley Greene; (back row) Jordyn Cantrell, Abby Davis, Jada Franklin, Eliza Dalton, Lindsey Blacketer, Alana Greer, Aniyah Bandy, and Lexi Barrett.

 