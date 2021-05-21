Falcons' tennis team celebrates Senior Night Staff report May 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Volunteer tennis coach Ben Farne and seniors Jacob Smallwood, Brooklyn Ward, Carlee McLain and Samantha Flippin. Jacob Smallwood, Volunteer tennis coach Ben Farne, Samantha Flippin, Brooklyn Ward, and Carlee McLain. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL — Volunteer’s tennis team recently celebrated Senior Day.The team recognized senior tennis team members Brooklyn Ward, Samantha Flippin, Carlee McLain and Jacob Smallwood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tennis Team Brooklyn Volunteer Night Samantha Flippin Jacob Smallwood Trending Now Kingsport man killed in local wreck Dykes brothers leaving their mark on Falcon sports Lady Panthers win sectional, headed for state Cherokee senior killed in car wreck Tuesday Bill and the Belles to perform at Pressmen's Home Latest e-Edition The Hancock County Eagle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.