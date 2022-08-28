CHURCH HILL - The Church Hill Middle School Panthers won their first game of the season, 38-16, over the visiting Cosby Eagles on Thursday at Mike Johnson Stadium.
After a heart-breaking, 12-8 loss last week to Unicoi County 12 to 8, the Panthers were searching for their first win. On the first drive of the game, CHMS quarterback Jameson Mowell found Colton Huff on a Jet sweep to put the Panthers up 6-0.
The second score came on the next series when Mowell found Cooper Fraysier for the second TD pass of the night. The two-point conversion was run in by Gavin Stout to put the Panthers up, 14-0. On their very next possession, the Panthers increased their lead to 22-0 when Mowell connected on a bomb to Colton Huff. The two-point conversion was successful with a sweep by Mowell.
After a drive by Cosby that resulted in a TD the Panthers got the ball back with little time remaining before the half. Mowell found Owen Fleenor in the end zone for his fourth touchdown pass of the half. Stout added another two-point conversion for the Panthers’ 30-8 lead.
The second half was all defense as the Panthers and Eagles held each other to just one score apiece.
Fleenor scored on a run to close the Panthers scoring.
“The defense played great with standout plays by Jacoby Hyatt who led the team in sacks,” said CHMS coach Jeremy Jones. “Gavin Stout played outstanding at the nose position. Aiden Miller had a sack as well. Owen Fleenor and Connor Begley led the defense in tackles.”
Cooper Fraysier also added an interception for the Panthers.
“It was a great team win and a good night for the Panthers,” Jones said.
The Panthers were scheduled to host West Greene Tuesday (results not available at press time),