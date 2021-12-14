SURGOINSVILLE – The Rogersville City School Warriors and the Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles had a classic battle in Surgoinsville Thursday night, with the Warriors winning 40-38.
The Eagles came out hot and led 10-5 after the first quarter. The Warriors came back strong in the second quarter to take a 22-20 lead at halftime. Landon Jeffers scored 11 points in the period for the Warrior.
The Eagles went back in front 34-33 after the third quarter. The teams stayed knotted at 38-38 for over two minutes. The Warriors went up 40-38 and the Eagles could not score as time ticked away.
Jeffers led the Warriors with 14 points. Lofton Hayes had 12 points, Aden Phipps 6, Brayden Haun 4 and Grant Morelock 2 for the Warriors.
Branson Lafollette poured in 17 for the Eagles. Brennan Greene added 10 points for SMS. Other scorers for the Eagles were Eamon Ailshie with six, Kevin McCurry with three and Bryson Russell with two.