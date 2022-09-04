SEYMOUR – The Volunteer Falcons go into their bye week with an 0-3 record after a 41-20 loss at Seymour Thursday.
“We’re better than what we’ve played,” said Falcons head coach Jesse McMillan. “I truly feel that.”
It was the third straight game Volunteer gave up 41 points after a 41-6 opening-week loss at West Ridge and 41-0 loss to Dobyns-Bennett in Week 2. The Falcons were much more competitive in Week 3, leading twice in the first half and trailing just 27-20 at halftime against the Eagles.
Seymour (2-1 )had lost their opener to Gatlinburg-Pittman, 45-14, then won at Cherokee, 42-28.
“We knew they were pretty athletic,” McMillan said. “We’d certainly seen that in their first two games. I still felt like we could hold up the back end and get some pressure up front. We were rushing four and bringing five. I thought we could do that and at times we did do that. We did blow a coverage on the first play of the game.”
On that play, freshman Seymour quarterback Madden Guffey hit Josh Nevins over the middle on a quick hitter that went 74 yards for a touchdown just 19 seconds into the game.
“Two guys were busted,” said McMillan, who doesn’t hesitate to point the finger at himself. “Again, it’s because I haven’t been doing a good job coaching them.”
The Falcons answered, however, with a 10-play, 60-yard drive that burned nearly six minutes off the clock. Senior Cason Christian, installed as the emergency quarterback after an injury to the starter, Riley Littleton, in Week 1, rushed eight times for 41 yards on the drive, including a three-yard keeper for the score. Aiden Anderson’s kick gave Volunteer a 7-6 lead.
“But we came right back down and scored,” McMillan said. “We felt like we could get an extra gap with Cason running it and a back leading up. I thought Riley ran it really well for us, too. He popped a couple out of there.”
The Eagles responded with a seven-play, 66-yard scoring drive, the last a 31-yard TD pass from Guffey to Nevins. Bennett Cain’s kick gave Seymour a 13-7 lead.
Less than a minute later, Christian connected with Peyton Steele on a 63-yard touchdown pass. Anderson’s kick made it 14-13, Volunteer, with 2:42 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles were unable to score on their next possession, but they pinned Volunteer deep in its own territory when Nevins booted a 52-yard punt and the Falcons were flagged for illegal substitution and holding. Facing fourth-and-16 at their own four, the Falcons had to punt from the end zone. Steele’s punt went out of bounds at the Volunteer 26, giving Seymour prime field position.
Five plays later Kai Thompson ran the ball in from one to put Seymour up, 20-14. The Eagles then held Volunteer to a three-and-out. On the first play after the punt, Guffey connected with Nevins again, this time on a 51-yard TD pass for a 27-14 lead with 5:48 left in the half.
McMillan said such a deficit wasn’t as big a deal the past four years when Garrison Barrett was guiding the Falcons’ high-flying passing attack.
“But when you’re doing what we’re doing (now), you can’t get behind,” McMillan said. “We’re not like we were last year when we had Garrison throwing it around all over the place. We’re not doing a good job of protecting Cason right now, either. Something’s certainly got to get cleaned up. We’ve got to do a better job there.
“And we’ve got to find a way to get something vertical down the field. We can’t just sit there and run Cason 35 times and be successful. He did hit Peyton there (on the 63-yard scoring play). That’s what we can do at times,” he said.
“And there was another time we had something similar to that later and we didn’t protect it. We had Andrew (Knittel) on a sluggo (combination slant and go route) there and as soon as Cason tries to throw it to him, he’s getting hit. We’ve got to be better around him. That’s what I’ve always said. I said the same thing about Garrison last year. We’ve got to be better around the quarterback,” McMillan said.
The Falcons were in danger of falling further behind after a three-and-out ended Volunteer’s next possession. However, a big play by Austin Glass gave the Falcons the football when he recovered a fumble by Thompson on the return, giving Volunteer a first down at the Seymour 30 with 3:19 left in the half.
A seven-yard run by Austin Bates and 13-yard run by Christian gave the Falcons a first down at the 10. Three plays later, Christian ran the ball in from six yards out to cut the lead to 27-20 heading into the break.
“Certainly, I’m very proud of how much Cason has grown up in four years in our program, because he is so much more mature than he ever was,” McMillan said. “On an aggravating night like tonight, that’s something I can look at right now and be somewhat happy about – the way he held his composure and the maturity he showed.”
With the score and set to receive the second half kick, the Falcons had momentum on its side, but Seymour had different ideas, converting an onside kick to start the second half.
“The onside kick there, we told them it was coming,” McMillan said. “We knew it was coming because we’ve got all the momentum coming out of the half – we went down and scored right before the half. We told them in the locker room, we told them on the field and they hit us on it.”
Senior lineman Thomas Galloway had a big night – to the point he was noted as “quite a ball player” by the Seymour public address announcer – and he and the Falcons defense slammed Thompson for a four-yard loss on the first play from scrimmage of the second half.
On second and 14, Guffey then hit Thompson on a screen for a 35-yard gain inside the Volunteer 20.
“We hit them for a loss and we come back and they screen us just like D-B did and it was basically the same result as the week before,” McMillan said. “We just don’t fit the screen up right and they get it down there and score a touchdown. That was the momentum-swinger.”
The Eagles didn’t score a touchdown as D-B did, but four plays later, Cain booted a 26-yard field goal to extend the Eagles’ lead to 30-20.
The Falcons were unable to muster much offense in the second half. Cain added a 31-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to increase the lead to 33-30. With 5:40 left, Sergio Sanchez picked off a Christian pass and ran 22 yards for a score. Nevins ran the botched snap in for two points and a 41-20 lead which held up the rest of the game.
The Falcons are off this Friday, then return to action Sept. 16. It won’t get any easier as Volunteer will host powerhouse Greeneville.
“We’ve got to get healthy,” McMillan said. “CJ (Fraysier) being out hurt us at safety, just because of all his experience. Same thing with Jeremiah Needham, who was out this week. Hopefully, we’re going to get him back so we can move Morgan (Smith) back to guard.
“We’re going to have to figure something out quick,” McMillan said. “I think we’re too talented to sit here at 0-3.”
