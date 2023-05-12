CHURCH HILL — Before the season started, Volunteer track and field coach Jim Ailshie made sure the record board was up-to-date and on display in the gym lobby. Turns out, he’s going to have a lot of changes to make.
The Falcons are in the midst of a record-breaking season — one that’s seen new marks set in multiple events, multiple times. This weekend, he’s hoping his talented squad might come through with a few more during the TSSAA Class AA East Section Championship at the University of Tennessee’s Tom Black Track in Knoxville.
Taylor Castle might have Volunteer’s best shot at qualifying for state in multiple events. The senior sprinter is currently ranked No. 1 in the section in the 200, No. 2 in the 400, and No. 4 in the 100. She’ll also run a leg of the 4x400 relay.
“We’re going to go ahead and run her in all three individual events,’’ Ailshie said. “… They predict it’s probably going to be in the low 80s. It’s going to be ideal for sprinters. Traditionally, the times at that track are really fast. I’ve got a lot of confidence that she’ll run a personal best again and better her school records in that.”
Jacie Begley is ranked No. 1 in the 800 and No. 2 in the 1600. She’ll also run a leg of the 4x400. “There’s a lot of good runners in those two races. A lot of that will come down to tactics within the race. But she’s coming off her best time on Saturday,” Ailshie said.
Aliah Laster is seeded second in pole vault and third in discus. Emily McPherson just cleared 5-0 in high jump and is ranked second. Cheyenne Smith is also ranked second in long jump and will focus on that event at sectionals.
On the boys’ side, Cason Christian finished fifth in high jump at the state meet a year ago and will be looking to earn a return trip. He’s currently seeded first in the section. Kasey Brown is currently ranked second in the section in shot put, and Jackson Clonce at fifth and Thomas Galloway at seventh have the potential to challenge in discus.
Roman Borghetti-Metz is ranked third in the section in the 800 and will focus on it and the 4x400 in hopes of bettering his chance to qualify. John Ross and Jordyn Collis-Winegar could also make some noise for the Falcons in the hurdles.
