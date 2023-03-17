CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Parks and Recreation signups for T-ball, baseball and softball have been extended to March 31. T-ball is open to girls and boys, ages 4-6. Softball is open to girls ages 7-9 and 10-12. Baseball is open to boys ages 7-9 and 10-12. Interested families can sign up at any time and pay online at the city of Church Hill website or in person at the recreation office on the lower level of the City Hall building. The cost is $20 per child.
Volunteer cheer tryouts rescheduled
CHURCH HILL — A mandatory parent/athlete meeting for anyone interested in trying out for VHS cheer team will be held March 30 at 6 p.m. in the VHS Little Theatre. Packets will be distributed at the meeting. Tryout practices will be held April 10-13 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The tryout date is April 18. Times vary depending on group assignments.
Register now for Kingsport’s Adult Softball League
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Parks and Recreation is now registering teams for its spring 2023 Adult Softball League. Teams can have a maximum of 20 players on their roster and divisions offered include Church, Industrial, Seniors 50+, Co-Ed and Men’s Open. The entry fee is $350 per team with a $10 non-resident fee for all players who live outside the Kingsport city limits (max: $50).
The deadline for registration is March 31. To register, visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org and click on the “Register” link at the top of the screen. All games will be played at Brickyard Park.