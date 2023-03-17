CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Parks and Recreation signups for T-ball, baseball and softball have been extended to March 31. T-ball is open to girls and boys, ages 4-6. Softball is open to girls ages 7-9 and 10-12. Baseball is open to boys ages 7-9 and 10-12. Interested families can sign up at any time and pay online at the city of Church Hill website or in person at the recreation office on the lower level of the City Hall building. The cost is $20 per child.

