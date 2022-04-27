GREENEVILLE – Sunday’s pitching performances between freshmen phenoms were as hot as the scorching sun that roasted the 35 th Annual Tiny Day/Red Edmonds Memorial Softball Tournament this weekend in Greeneville.
Volunteer’s Addyson Fisher and Morristown West’s Bri Bunsic each went 10 innings in the Lady Trojans’ 1-0 victory at Legion Field in the single-elimination tournament’s first game of Sunday after two days of round-robin play.
It was a doozy.
Fisher, who guided Church Hill Middle School to the state tournament last year, allowed two hits and no walks over 10 innings with 23 strikeouts. West batters returned to their dugout all afternoon lamenting about Fisher’s ball “swerving all over the place.” Fisher threw 111 pitches in the extra-innings game, 91 for strikes.
Unfortunately for the Lady Falcons, Bunsic was equally unhittable, holding Volunteer to a Chelsea Sanders infield pop-single in the second inning over 10 innings with 11 strikeouts. Bunsic threw 115 pitches, 85 for strikes.
“It was a good pitchers’ duel,” said Volunteer coach Jackie Strickler.
Fisher held West hitless until Kaylee Dyke reached on a two-out, pop-infield single in the sixth inning. Fisher erased the threat with a strikeout of Aviah Bunsic to end the inning.
After seven innings of scoreless ball, extra-innings rules began with a runner being placed at second base to start each half inning. Each runner for both teams reached third each extra inning, with all being stranded until the 10 th inning.
Jaelyn McDaniel had a perfectly-placed bunt that landed between the pitching circle and shortstop, and Aviah Bunsic sped around third and scored the game’s only run. Fisher ended up stranding two West runners.
In the Lady Falcons’ half of the inning, Audrey Evans was placed at second. She advanced to third on Zeta Smith’s sacrifice. Kendra Huff followed with a bunt that went to the pitcher. Bunsic threw home to McDaniel, and the West catcher threw a sweeping tag at the sliding Evans. Evans was ruled out, much to her and Strickler’s chagrin.
Huff advanced to second on the throw, then to third on a passed ball, but was stranded with Veda Barton was retired on a ground ball.
“We had a good tournament, 4-1,” Strickler said after Sunday’s elimination game. “Morristown West, it’s hard to beat a good team three times. We beat them twice. They’re well-coached and they have real good ball players.
“That’s part of it,” Strickler said. “We didn’t quit the whole time. We’ve just got to come out and keep getting a little bit better.”
Friday Volunteer 6, South Greene 1
Emily Wyatt fired a four-hitter and struck out ten in Volunteer’s first of four games at Hal Henard Softball Complex Field 2. Veda Barton and Abby Fisher each had two hits and two RBIs for Volunteer, which collected nine hits in the game. Kendra Huff was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Barton’s first-inning single scored Huff and Audrey Evans to give the Lady Falcons a 2-0 lead. The Lady Rebels answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning, but Wyatt minimized the damage to one run despite allowing a double and two singles and Volunteer committing two errors behind her.
The Lady Falcons then scored a run in each of the remaining four innings while Wyatt held South Greene scoreless the rest of the way, allowing only two baserunners in the final inning.
Volunteer 15, Claiborne 0
The Lady Falcons exploded for nine runs in the first inning, then scored three in the second and third, as Addyson Fisher held the Lady Bulldogs to one hit and one walk, while striking out six over three innings at Hal Henard 2.
Volunteer tallied only seven hits, but Claiborne County committed six errors in the game, contributing to the Lady Falcons’ offensive onslaught. Chelsea Sanders led the attack with a 2-for-3 day and two RBIs.
Saturday Volunteer 6, North Greene 4
Audrey Evans’ two-run triple in the fourth inning gave the Lady Falcons a come-from-behind victory over North Greene at Hal Henard Field 2.
The Lady Huskies had built a 4-0, thanks to an RBI-double by Anna Weems in the first and a three-run third inning featuring RBI-singles by Hailey Bailey and Kylee Jones.
The Lady Falcons responded in the bottom of the third. Abby Fisher singled to left. Audrey Evans followed with a ground-rule double to put runners at second and third. After Zeta Smith was retired on a pop-up, Kendra Huff hit a two-run single to centerfield to cut the lead to 4-2.
The Lady Falcons continued the comeback in the fourth. Chelsea Sanders reached on an error. Addyson Fisher walked. Courtney Bellamy, running for Sanders, scored when Haley Russell’s bunt was fielded and overthrown first base by Lady Huskies pitcher Kylee Jones.
One out later, Audrey Evans tripled home Fisher and Russell to send Volunteer in front, 5-4. Zeta Smith then bunted and reached on an error by North Greene catcher Weems, allowing Evans to score.
Volunteer 5, West Ridge 1
Addyson Fisher held West Ridge to one run on four hits, while walking none and striking out 13, and helped her own cause with a three-run home run.
The Lady Falcons had scored single runs in the first two innings on an error and an RBI-double by Audrey Evans. Then in the sixth inning with a 2-1 lead, Kendra Huff and Veda Barton walked to start the inning. Two outs later, Fisher parked an 0-1 pitch over the centerfield fence for a 5-1 lead.