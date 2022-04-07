CHURCH HILL – Rogersville City School’s track team fared well in a 13-school meet Tuesday at Volunteer.
The Warriors boys team took first place with 93 points, outscoring Robinson (83) and Church Hill Middle (62). Rogersville Middle boys were sixth and Surgoinsville boys tenth.
The RCS girls were the highest-placing Hawkins County team, taking fourth with 46 points. Robinson Middle won the girls competition with 112, followed by John Sevier (95) and Sullivan Central (63).
Church Hill Middle School’s girls were sixth, Rogersville Middle eighth and Surgoinsville twelfth.
The RCS boys won the 4x100 relay (Kincaid-Leach-Gonzales-Hayes) in 50.82, and the 4x400 relay (Fletcher-Hawk-Brown-Sattler). They were second (1:50.04) in the 4x200 relay (Fletcher-Haun-Bryan-Leach) to Robinson (1:46.71).
RCS’s Isaac Bryan won the high jump (4-10) and Auston Leach won the long jump (15-11). Bryan was also second in the boys 110-meter hurdles (19.10). Lofton Hayes was second in the 200 (25.90) to Robinson’s Luke Lundy (25.04).
RCS’s Nadeen Aglan was first in the girls shot put (30-4) and fourth in discus.
Church Hill’s Taylor Boggs won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 18.58.
Surgoinsville’s Chloe Fritts was second in the 100 (14.21) and Kevin McCurry was second in the 1600 (5:18.10). Church Hill’s Lucas Gilliam was second in the high jump (4-10) and third in the long jump (15-3.5).
RMS’s Leah Mowell was second in girls shot put (29-1.75). RMS’s Ethan White was second in shot put (35-3.5) to Grandview’s Ethan Greear (36-2.5). RMS’s Tyler Wolfe was second in boys discus (96-0) to Grandview’s Greear (98-9). CHMS’s Gavin Stout was third in the shot put (34-2) and third in the discus (94-8).
Church Hill Middle’s boys were second (54.47) in the 4x100 (Christian-Releford-Bullock-Barker) and the CHMS girls were second (2:02.89) in the 4x200 (Hostetler-Boggs-Johnson-Lee).
RMS boys took third in the 4x200 relay (Carmack-Marcum-Lawson-Wolfe) in 1:51.22.
The RCS girls were second (58.61) in the 4x100 (Copeland-Nelson-Coward-Cooper) to Robinson (57:01). RCS’s Elizabeth Coward was third in the 800 (2:47.32). Church Hill’s Brandon Begley was third in the boys 800 (2:24.75). RCS’s Brilee Copeland was third in girls long jump (13-3.5).