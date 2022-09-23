RCS's Shelby Helton serves.
SMS's Abby Haynes (2) serves.
Kenzie Collins returns one for RCS.
SMS's Kylee Davis (3) drops for a dig.
Trinity Williams serves for RCS.
SMS's Elizabeth Byington (9) winds up to serve.
RCS's Chloe Pearson sets up for a teammate.
SMS's Erica Bellamy (10) connects on a serve.
Hadley Foster sets for a Lady Warriors teammate.
SMS's Emery Pavlock sets for a Lady Eagles teammate.
City School's Genny Barger sets.
SMS's Dixie Keck (4) connects on a serve.
RCS's Hadley Foster winds up to serve.
SMS's Abby Haynes (2) concentrates on a shot.
ROGERSVILLE - Rogersville City School celebrated Eighth Grade Night with two volleyball victories.
The Lady Warriors swept Fall Branch, 25-7, 25-1, then beat Surgoinsville in the nightcap, 25-12, 25-17.
The Lady Eagles won the evening’s second match over Fall Branch, 25-6, 25-7.
On this page are some photos of the action. Eighth Grade Night photos will run at a later date.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.