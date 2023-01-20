BLUFF CITY — Veda Barton scored 24 points to lead Volunteer past Sullivan East Tuesday night in Upper Lakes Conference action.
The Lady Falcons jumped out to an 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and held East scoreless in the second to take a 30-8 lead at the intermission.
Volunteer had four 3-pointers in the game, two from Kendra Huff and one each from Jacie Begley and Emmerson Head. Begley finished with 9 points, while Huff had 8 and Head 7 for the Lady Falcons (1-2, 7-12).
Jenna Hare led the Lady Patriots (0-3, 7-16) with 17 points.
In the JV girls’ game, the Lady Falcons took a 52-44 win over the Lady Patriots.
After Friday’s conference bout with Tennessee High, the Lady Falcons will host Jefferson County in a ladies’ only doubleheader on Saturday. The JV game tips off at 4 p.m. followed by the varsity at 5:30 p.m.
BOYS’ GAME Sullivan East 81, Volunteer 61
BLUFF CITY — Drake Fisher scored 34 points, including 17 of 19 from the free throw line, to lead Sullivan East past Volunteer in Upper Lakes Conference play Tuesday night.
Corbin Leisure tossed in 21 points for Sullivan East (2-1, 10-10), which built a 10-point halftime lead and hit 28 of its 39 free throws in the game. Tyler Cross added 11 points and Elijah Grubb 10 for the Patriots.
Andrew Knittel led Volunteer (1-2, 15-7) with 28 points. Bradin Minton added 19, while Joltin Harrison chipped in 12 points and pulled down six rebounds.