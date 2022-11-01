Jeremy Bailey and Jim Ailshie

Jeremy Bailey and Jim Ailshie enjoy a moment at the TSSAA Decathlon last May in Brentwood, Tenn.

 Photo by Chad Laster

CHURCH HILL — “Coach Ailshie, I don’t know if you know what you have gotten yourself into,” bus driver Greg Christian said as Jim Ailshie stepped onto the bus after the 2016 Becky Selfe cross country meet in Abingdon, where both the boys’ and girls’ teams had just finished last in Ailshie’s first official meet as Volunteer’s head coach.

