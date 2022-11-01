CHURCH HILL — “Coach Ailshie, I don’t know if you know what you have gotten yourself into,” bus driver Greg Christian said as Jim Ailshie stepped onto the bus after the 2016 Becky Selfe cross country meet in Abingdon, where both the boys’ and girls’ teams had just finished last in Ailshie’s first official meet as Volunteer’s head coach.
“I do,” Ailshie calmly replied. “Our kids at Volunteer are just as good as any athletes in this country.”
Recently named 2022 Region 1 Coach of the Year, Ailshie recalled the modest beginnings back in the fall of 2016.
“We went over to Sugar Hollow Park right after I had taken over the head coaching job at Volunteer,” Ailshie remembered. “I took that coaching position right when the school year started, so all the kids that had come into the program, it was my understanding they really didn’t run that much over the summer.
“So, they were totally de-conditioned and we went over to Sugar Hollow Park, which is probably one of the hillier, more difficult courses in the entire region,” he said.
The last-place finishes didn’t faze Ailshie.
“I said once we get things turned around, I feel our kids are as talented as anybody in the country,” he said. “It’s just a lot of time and effort. You can’t do this all at once. It takes several years for runners to really show improvement where they can help you as a team.
“It’s the same way with coaching. It’s taken years to turn around the culture where the kids believe in themselves and understand that they’re in a competition and not only are they running for themselves, they’re running for the team. It’s really gratifying to see how far the program has progressed since the first time when I started,” Ailshie said.
Fast-forward to 2022. Volunteer just won its second region team championship in a row as the girls’ team followed up the boy’s 2021 title with the win this year.
“It’s all about the kids,” Ailshie said. “They’re the ones who put in the work. It’s a team effort between the coach and our athletes and they’ve managed to step up. I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished. It’s kind of neat to go back down there a second year in a row.”
There is the TSSAA state cross country championship meet, scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Sanders Park in Hendersonville, Tenn. Berths were earned with the girls’ region championship and the boys’ third-place finish.
“I think this course suits us better than other hilly ones,” Ailshie said. “Just by the way we train, we do a little bit better on the more flat-type, rolling hill courses instead of the real hilly ones. We’ll just wait and see. It wouldn’t surprise me if we were up there with Elizabethton and Sullivan East on Thursday.”
Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey knows the reason for the success.
“Coach Ailshie teaches his teams to take responsibility for their actions and workouts,” Bailey said. “Training during the summer, on vacations, weekends, and on school breaks, the teams began to see improvements and personal records fell day after day.
“His students consistently take care of business in the classroom, as well, with a team GPA average of 3.86 and 3.9, respectively,” Bailey said.
While his athletes are challenged to improve in a tough, grueling sport, Ailshie uses positive reinforcement to motivate his runners.
“Ultimately, through encouraging and trying to motivate the kids, they want to run well for the coach,” Ailshie said. “That takes a coach-athlete rapport that you kind of have to get on the same page. They’ve got to have belief in you and, in turn, you have to believe in them. I’ve had kids who started out as some of my slowest runners – we had one last year (Ethyn Council) who ended up being conference champion. These kids can really achieve a lot if they’re directed in the right way and they know somebody believes in them, which I think is most helpful.”
“Coach Ailshie believes in all students,” Bailey said. “Some of his best runners now had never run before high school or finished in the back of the pack for many years. He never allows them to give up or stay down about a poor performance. He emphasizes that tomorrow is another day to get better. Each day you can improve in cross country. The sport itself is essentially runner vs the clock and Coach Ailshie celebrates every runner’s individual accomplishment daily.”
Part of building a program is establishing leaders, then giving them responsibilities which, in turn, benefits the younger members of the team.
“Once we’ve established leaders on the team that have been successful, the younger ones look up to them and see the good ones lead by example and see what it takes,” Ailshie said. “As a coach, I try to delegate a lot of responsibility to the older seniors. They lead the stretching and even just carrying things off the bus. It’s their responsibility as seniors and leaders to be the examples where we can achieve and do our very best.”
Bailey said Ailshie teaches other important traits that will be beneficial in life after athletics and school.
“During his time as coach, he also teaches the student-athletes the importance of being on time, every time, and every day,” Bailey said. “Coach Ailshie is famously known for starting and ending on time.
“With the reputation, his teams have learned that being early is imperative to being successful. Therefore, they show up on time to classes and seem to always be right on time when it comes to their races and winning,” he said.
Bailey added that Ailshie “went above and beyond expectations to provide the best cross-country program for the students of Hawkins County.”
“Not only does he coach, but he drives the bus for his teams to all meets, except for the traditional drive by Greg Christian to the Region each year,” Bailey said. “Coach Ailshie has advocated for and designed a cross country course for the team to practice and train in Phipps Bend.
“With fundraising efforts, he has purchased jerseys, shoes, meals, water, and taken care of the state tournament and other meet expenditures at no cost to the athletes. When time calls, Coach Ailshie advocates for these athletes to receive collegiate scholarships utilizing their cross country talents,” Bailey said.
“I believe that Coach Ailshie knew exactly what he was doing back in the Fall of 2016. It was his calling and I believe one of his greatest blessings to date. It just took patience, focus, accountability, respect for others, being on time, never giving up, and going above and beyond expectations to get there. The administration at Volunteer High School is blessed to have Coach Ailshie as a teacher and coach. Congratulations on earning the Coach of the Year recognition,” Bailey said.
