NEWPORT – Cherokee followed up a 13-0 shellacking of Cocke County at the Reservation on Monday with a 15-3 rout of the Fighting Cocks in Newport Tuesday.
Tuesday, Parker Bailey went 3-for-4 and Devan Carpenter drove in five runs to lead the Chiefs. Carpenter, Aidan Webb and Logan Brewer each had a pair of hits for the Chiefs, who built an 8-0 lead before Cocke County scored a run in the bottom of the third.
The Chiefs added seven more in the fourth for a 15-1 lead as Cherokee sent 13 men to the plate. The Chiefs hit five singles and drew three walks in the inning.
Jackson Davenport allowed two hits and one unearned run over four innings with seven strikeouts in picking up the win for Cherokee.
ROGERSVILLE – On Monday at the Reservation, Cherokee used a nine-run third inning to blow open the game against the Roosters.
The Chiefs had scored three in the first to get things rolling. Bailey was hit by a pitch to lead off.
Webb came up and singled to left to score Bailey and went to second on the throw and to third on a groundout. Carpenter walked and while caught stealing, Webb raced home for Cherokee’s third run.
In the third, Carpenter blasted a home run to right field, scoring Matt Newton who had reached on a lead-off error.
Cole Putnal singled and was replaced by courtesy runner Landon Jackson. Brady Leroy then doubled, sending Jackson to third. Isaac Williams walked to load the bases.
Will Price then singled to left, scoring Jackson and Leroy for a 7-0 Cherokee lead.
After Brewer bunted and reached on an error to score Williams, Bailey singled home Price for a 9-0 lead.
Webb then flied out to center. Brewer was thrown out after tagging up and trying to score on the play.
Newton followed with a single to score Bailey. Carpenter singled and Putnal was hit by pitch to load the bases. Leroy then drove in two with a single for a 12-0 Cherokee lead.
Newton pitched shutout ball for four innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight in picking up the win. Tyler Lawson walked one but struck out the side in pitching the fifth to close it out.
Leroy was 3-for-3 with 3 RBI in the game. Bailey, Newton and Carpenter had two hits apiece.