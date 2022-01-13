ROGERSVILLE – The Church Hill Middle School Lady Panthers visited Rogersville Middle School Tuesday night and came away with a 57-1 victory.
The Lady Panthers held the Lady Warriors without a field goal for the entire game. The score was 33-0 at halftime.
Chloe Anderson led the Lady Panthers with 18 points. Emilee Mailloux added 14 and Rylee Smith 10. Jayden Ford had nine points and Sydney New had six.
Mailey Willis had the Lady Warriors point on a third quarter free throw.
It was Eighth Grade Night at RMS. Eighth Grade Night photos will run at a later date.