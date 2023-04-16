Head baseball coach and offensive coordinator in football
Hometown: Church Hill
Educational/athletic background: Graduated from Volunteer High in 2014 and ETSU in 2019. Played football for three years. Selected first-team all-conference as a defensive lineman in the Big 7 Conference. Played baseball for two years and basketball for two years.
Coaching experience: Spent two years as an assistant football coach at Volunteer, one season as assistant baseball coach at Oak Ridge High School, one season as assistant baseball and football coach at Bulls Gap School, two seasons as assistant football coach at Church Hill Middle School and one season as assistant baseball coach at Church Hill Middle School.
Three words that describe successful student-athletes: Determined, Competitive, Leadership.
Your favorite sports memory (player and/or coach): Winning the TMSAA 2022 football championship, and winning the conference championship in baseball in 2021 with Bulls Gap.
A coach who inspires/inspired you: Coach Chris Brown at Daniel Boone.
Best advice you ever got as a student-athlete: Take practice as seriously as a game.
Best thing about coaching: Seeing kids believe they can be successful and win against any opponent.
Worst/hardest thing about coaching: Losing and injuries.
Something you wish parents/fans would keep in mind: I want all of my players to be successful on the field and in the classroom. I would do anything for my players.
One thing you hope your players always remember: That Coach Hill truly cares about them and will always be there for them.
Things you like to do in your free time: Fish, play sports and travel.
Family cheering you on: Father David Hill, Mother Tracie Hill and Brother Drew Hill.