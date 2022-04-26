CHURCH HILL – Cameron Cox scored three goals and one assist and the Volunteer Falcons rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat West Greene in a soccer match, 5-4, Thursday at Volunteer.
“One of the most exciting games I have ever coached,” said Volunteer soccer coach Jeff Lukens. “Team came out flat because they assumed they were going to lose. We were down 0-3 and scored one and West Greene immediately answered to make it 1-4.
“West Greene switched into a time-wasting attack. The game got chippy,” Lukens said.
The Falcons feasted off the crowd noise to pour in four unanswered goals.
Elijah Rogers scored his first of the year. Dawson Dykes added a goal and an assist.
“Peyton Castle changed the game with his intensity in the midfield,” Lukens said.