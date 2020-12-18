BULLS GAP – On a cold January night in 2016, family, friends and former players gathered inside Bulls Gap School with warm remembrances of Ken Bailey, a local legend of a coach whose influence left a lasting impact on many, and upon whom the gymnasium was being dedicated.
Bailey’s Bulldogs achieved amazing success in a bygone era when things were simpler and Bulls Gap was a high school with a basketball team nobody wanted to play.
During his 20 years (1955-1975) as Bulls Gap boys basketball coach, Ken Bailey’s teams won 338 games, most when there was only one classification in the state.
“We were going up against the big boys, in other words,” said Mike Reed, one of several former players who spoke at the Jan. 9 2016 gymnasium dedication.
Bailey’s teams won 30 games or more three seasons, and 20 or more eight times, including seven in a row from 1962-1969. The Bulldogs under Bailey won 49 consecutive district basketball games and five district championships, including three in a row from 1965-1967.
Bulls Gap represented then-District 3 in the regional tournament 11 times and made nine consecutive regional tournament appearances from 1961-1969, finishing third in 1966 and second in 1967, when it represented Region 1 in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) boys basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs under Bailey won the Morristown Invitational Tournament three straight years – 1966, 1967 and 1968, and finished second in the Kingsport Invitational Tournament in 1967.
Bailey’s Bulldogs defeated Greeneville 16 times in a row over one stretch. Bailey was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2009.
“We were playing Cocke County in the district tournament years ago before classifications. The tournament was being held at Chuckey-Doak High School,” Reed recalled at the 2016 gym dedication.
“We were awful. We couldn’t score. We were behind by many points and Ken was getting aggravated. The official made a call and that official was coming down the sideline right beside of us. Ken always wore a towel over his shoulder and when that official was about four feet in front of us, Ken jumps up and he pops that towel on the floor just as hard as he could. The official slapped him with a technical,” Reed recalled.
“Ken is trying to argue, ‘Why? There’s a pencil on the floor and I didn’t want you to trip over that pencil!’” Reed recalled Bailey saying.
“When people ask me about coaching with Ken Bailey – I coached with him for eight years – I tell ‘em, he’s the best bench coach I’ve ever been around. He knew what player to have in there in critical situations. He knew what to do and when to do it,” Reed said.
“After he popped that towel on the floor, our kids rallied – they were a different team. We won that game by about 15 to 20 points. I want to tell you something: I never have seen that pencil,” Reed said.
Jake Haun, a Bulldog player from 1965-1969, called Bailey “the John Wooden of high school basketball,” referring to the legendary UCLA Bruins basketball coach known for his off-court mentoring as well as his winning.
“He had a system. He had us in September doing conditioning. A lot of discipline, calisthenics, barrel walks, frog hops around the gym, wind sprints, laps,” Haun said.
“And when you couldn’t put one foot in front of the other, he’d say, ‘All right, boys. Now it’s time to hit outside and around the loop, five times around the loop,” Haun said. “That helped our team in the fourth quarter. That’s what made a difference. When we got to the fourth quarter, we felt like we were gonna win because we were in better shape than the rest of ‘em.”
“I bet we shot 75 percent better in the fourth quarter from the free throw line. That was the mental conditioning that we had from running. There was a lot more pressure on us in practice than there was before a crowd,” Haun said.
Stanley Elkins was one of Bailey’s player from 1964-1968. “I was on the ‘67-68 team with Jake and Bud Metz that not only beat Hampton, but beat Dobyns-Bennett the same year,” Elkins said.
“When I think about Coach Bailey I think about that smile that he has all the time, which can quickly turn into a crooked little grin as he was pretty mischievous at times. He liked to pull pranks. He was dedicated. After practice, he’d take some of us home. One thing he would say often when it was still hot was, ‘Roll the windows up. We can’t cool the whole world,’” Elkins recalled.
“There were two things Coach said we would never have as long as he was coach: warm-up pants and knee socks,” Elkins said.
“Bulls Gap was a great place to be and a great place to go to school,” said Bill Carlyle, a Bulldog player from 1954-1956 and assistant coach from 1964-65, now a local legendary coach himself in his 44th year as head coach at Walters State.
“How many people has ever heard of anyone who didn’t like Ken Bailey?” Carlyle said. “I don’t care who it was or where he was, I never heard a bad thing about him. He’s a great father, community leader – everybody knows he’s a great coach – but he does so many more things for his community. We were very fortunate to have a guy like him come to Bulls Gap.
“He wasn’t very much older than us. We would wrestle him, pile on him, but when he spoke, we’d listen,” Carlyle said.
“Although I was not fatherless, I was close,” said Carlyle. “I had two people – Ken and Mr. (Bulls Gap Principal Carl) Starnes – those two men made me. They mean all the world to me. Ken deserves every bit of this (dedication). It’s about two decades late. I love him.”
Wayne Phillips, longtime sportswriter for the Greeneville Sun, covered the Bulldogs many times, beginning when he started at the paper in 1972 toward the end of Bailey’s tenure at Bulls Gap.
Former sports editor Claude “Tiny” Day assigned him to the little out-of-the-way school across the Greene County line.
“I said, ‘Why would we go all the way down to Bulls Gap to cover a ballgame when we’ve got all these teams here in the county?” Phillips asked Day.
“Tiny was quick to tell me that we treated Bulls Gap at that time just like we would a big-town school because they were just about in Greene County and the county schools had a real good rivalry with Bulls Gap,” Phillips said.
“So I came down to Bulls Gap and was introduced to Mr. Ken Bailey, who was the coach of Bulls Gap. I remember walking in here and the place was absolutely packed. People said it was a usual crowd, they usually filled it up. It didn’t take very long to see that Bulls Gap had a pretty good thing going on here with their basketball program.
“I really marveled at the schedule that Bulls Gap played. Tiny said, ‘They’ll play anybody.’ You looked at their schedule and they had all these big schools. A lot of teams would shy away from those big schools, but not Ken Bailey and not Bulls Gap.”