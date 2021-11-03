BRISTOL — The Cherokee Chiefs visited the Stone Castle in Bristol Friday night for a game with the Tennessee High Vikings that would decide the playoff future for both teams.
It was a simple formula; the winner would advance to the playoffs.
Additional drama was added as a hard rain fell the entire game. The Chiefs brought a banged-up squad to the game, with several key players not available. After a 30 minute delay, the Vikings won the coin toss and deferred.
Joe Henley returned the kick to the Cherokee 28. Logan Johnson started the game at quarterback and completed his first pass, but it was then fumbled and recovered by the Vikings.
Starting at the Chiefs’ 29, Levon Montgomery went to work for the Vikings, gaining 11 yards on his first carry and then scoring from 18 yards out. Matheus Cardoso added the point after and the Vikings led 7-0 after 58 seconds had been played.
Matt Newton returned the kickoff to the Chief 37. Thomas Hughes gained 10 yards for a first down. A false start penalty moved the ball back to the 42. A second –down Johnson pass fell incomplete and Hughes picked up 7 yards on third down. The Chiefs went for it on fourth down but Hughes was stopped for no gain.
Viking quarterback Steven Johnson hit Nysaiah Foote for 12 yards. Montgomery ran for 8, but a holding penalty moved the ball back. Johnson was sacked at the 47 by a group of Chiefs led by Will Price. On 3rd and 17 Johnson scrambled to the 30 for a first down. Montgomery ran to the Cherokee one yard line but fumbled into the endzone where the Chiefs recovered.
The Chiefs couldn’t move the ball and were forced to punt. Taking over at the 30, Micah Kennedy ran to the Cherokee 19. Montgomery carried three straight plays, moving the ball to the seven. Isaac Williams made a big tackle for a loss and the Viking drive stalled. Cardoso kicked a field goal but the Chiefs were called for roughing the kicker, giving the Vikings a first down.
Johnson called his own number and scored on a seven yard run. Henley blocked the point after making the score 13-0. Braden Collins entered the game at quarterback for Cherokee as the quarter ended.
To begin the second quarter, the Chiefs went to a “Rhino” formation with Collins carrying the ball up the middle. He gained one first down but was stopped on 3rd down at the Cherokee 46. On 4th and seven, punter Nick Sumpter fumbled the snap in the rain and ran to the left but was stopped short of the first down.
Tennessee High started at the Cherokee 49. Montgomery ran to the 27 for a first down. He carried three straight times, scoring on a seven yard run up the middle. Cardoso’s PAT made the score 20-0 .
Newton returned the kickoff to the Chief 22. Logan Johnson returned at quarterback. Hughes ran for three yards and Johnson passed complete to Logan Brewer but he was tackled for no gain. On third down Johnson’s long pass attempt fell incomplete. Sumpter came in to punt but three Viking defenders broke through and forced him to punt on the run, resulting in a -2 yard net punt and the Vikings in procession at the Chiefs’ 23.
With the short field for the Vikings, the Chiefs played some of their best defense. Johnson passed to Kennedy to the 11. Dalton Pearson tackled Kennedy for a one yard loss. Henley stopped Montgomery for a three yard loss on 2nd down. Will Price then sacked Johnson at the 20. This forced the Vikings to try a field goal, which Cardoso nailed from 37 yards. The Vikings led 23-0 with 1:59 left in the half.
Both teams attempted to score before halftime. The Chiefs turned the ball over on downs at midfield. The Vikings moved the ball to the Cherokee 28 with .60 seconds to go but were stopped as the clock ran out.
The Vikings started the second half with good field position. On the kick return a personal foul was called on the Chiefs and the Vikings started at the Chief 46. Two plays later the Chiefs were flagged for roughing the passer. The Viking drive ended when Montgomery fumbled and the Chiefs recovered at the 17.
Will Price entered at quarterback. He carried and the Vikings were called for a facemask, giving the Chiefs a first down at the 35. The Chiefs turned the ball over on downs when Price’s 4th down pass was incomplete.
The Vikings next drive was aided by two late hit penalties. Montgomery took the snap as a wildcat quarterback and covered the final seven yards for a touchdown. The point after made the score 30-0.
On the next procession the Chiefs got a lucky bounce after a Hughes fumble. Brady Leroy recovered the ball and rambled to the Chief 46.Hughes and Price gained rushing yards to keep the drive going as the quarter ended.
The Chiefs turned the ball over early in the 4th quarter when Price’s pass was intercepted in the end zone. The Chief defense held the Vikings. On 4th down the snap got away from the Viking punter who recovered it and tried to punt from the endzone. The punt was blocked out of the endzone by the Chiefs for a safety.
After returning the free kick to the Chief 43, the visitors had a successful drive to end the game. Kalija Sexton did most of the damage on the drive, running hard up the middle. Sexton scored on a two yard run and added the two-point conversion to make the final score 30-10.
The Vikings advance to the playoffs with the victory. The Chiefs finished the season with a 2-8 record and were 0-3 in 5A Region 1.
Coach Josh Hensley’s comments after the game “ It’s a tough way to go out. Going into the season with our seniors, we were looking forward to an opportunity for the playoffs. It just didn’t happen for us tonight. We got banged up early and lost some guys. I’m really proud of the effort. We competed more than what the scoreboard shows. We had a lot of adversity. I’m proud of this football team. .I’m looking forward to closing the book on this year and getting the program moving for next year. We put a out a lot of effort on the field tonight.”