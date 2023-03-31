A day on the course is about more than club selection, birdies and avoiding the rough.
Too often we underestimate the health benefit associated with golf.
From extra cardio, mood boosts and the emotional benefits of being part of a social circle, golf does a lot for the body and soul.
CARDIOVASCULAR BOOST
You’ll have to park the cart, but walking the course provides a range of health benefits. Moving around briskly has been shown to lower the risks and impacts of high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes, according to the American Heart Association. So, mix a few rounds of golf into your regular exercise routines.
A World Golf Foundation report confirmed that walking three 18-hole rounds per week provides enough exercise to help golfers of all ages maintain their ideal weight.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Riding the cart around an 18-hole course burns about 1,300 calories, the World Golf Foundation report found. Carrying your clubs instead burned an average of 700 more calories per round. The average 18-hole course will be the equivalent of a 5-mile hike, helping golfers meet the 10,000 steps-per-day goals set by many doctors. Energy used to play nine holes is said to be roughly the same as mowing the lawn over a 40-minute time frame for adult men.
IMPROVED MOOD
There’s limited evidence relating to golf and your mental health, but the National Institutes of Health have consistently linked physical activity with mental well-being. Exercise is beneficial to both short- and long-term mental health, according to the American Psychological Association. And your mood is sure to improve as you see improved numbers for your weight, high blood pressure and diabetes.
SOCIAL CIRCLES
Playing a solo round or two is a peaceful, relaxing experience as players reconnect with the outdoors. But there are health benefits associated with enjoying the game in a group setting. The National Institutes of Health note being social has a direct impact on psychological and behavioral health. So, take advantage of time spent with your friends who are golf enthusiasts. If you don’t have a group of like-minded friends, sign up for scrambles or charity events where players team up to play. You’ll get to play the game you love while making a direct and positive impact on your overall well-being.