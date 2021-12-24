BULLS GAP – The Bulls Gap School Bull Dogs boys’ basketball team captured the championship of the 2021 JV Christmas Tournament on Monday night, beating a tough T.A. Dugger Middle School Cyclone team in two games.
The T.A. Dugger Lady Cyclones won the championship on the girls’ side, defeating the Parrottsville Lady Parrots.
The tournament started on Friday at Bulls Gap School. Teams competing included Bulls Gap, T.A Dugger, Parrottsville, Surgoinsville, Rogersville Middle, Grassy Fork, North Greene, Rogersville City, and Bridgeport. The tournament was held in a double-elimination format, which means a team is eliminated after two losses.
In the girls’ competition, Parrottsville was unbeaten going into the championship game with T.A. Dugger, which came out on top in the loser’s bracket.
In a game that was close throughout, the Dugger Lady Cyclones won 34-33 in overtime, which forced another game later in the evening. In the final game, the Lady Cyclones jumped out to an early lead and held a 6 to 11 point lead the whole game, winning by a score of 27-21.
The Bull Dog boys’ team also faced elimination in their first game with the T.A. Dugger Cyclones. The Bull Dogs came out of the loser’s bracket after an earlier loss to the Cyclones, who went into the game unbeaten in the tournament.
The Bull Dogs jumped out quickly, scoring 21 first quarter points while holding the Cyclones to seven in the period. Isaiah Jones had 10 points in the quarter.
The Cyclones cut the lead to six points at the end of the third quarter, but the Bull Dogs pulled away again to get the victory 44-31 and force another game for the title with the Cyclones.
Jones poured in 17 points and Grayson Hughes added nine for the Bull Dogs. Branson Mowell and Parker Arnott had six points each. Grant Johnson had four points and Sawyer Housewright two.
The tournament’s final game was a barn-burner. Bulls Gap started out hot and led 15-8 after the first quarter.
The Cyclones came roaring back, tying the score at 15 all. Parker Arnott completed a four-point play for the Bull Dogs and they went on a 9-0 run and led 24-17 at halftime.
The Cyclones went on their own run at the start of the third quarter tied the score at 26-26. Leland Blair made a layup to put the Bull Dogs back ahead.
With the game knotted at 33 the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run but the Cyclones came back and tied the game on a last second put back to make the score 40-40 at the end of regulation.
In overtime, Grayson Hughes hit a three pointer, but the Cyclones scored the next five points to make the score 44-43 Cyclones.
Branson Mowell hit a three but the Cyclones hit another basket to go up 47-46. Isaiah Jones made two high-pressure free throws to put the Bull Dogs ahead 48-47 with six seconds to go.
The Cyclones missed their final attempt and the Bull Dogs claimed the championship.
Grayson Hughes led the Bull Dogs with 13 points and Grant Johnson had 12. Isaiah Jones had nine and Branson Mowell chipped in six. Parker Arnott and Leland Blair each had four points.
Other Bull Dog JV players are Hayden Good, Sawyer Housewright, Colby Short and Keagan Smith.
The three days of good competition ended on a sour note. After the final game some Cyclone fans exhibited poor sportsmanship and the Cyclones did not accept their hard-earned second place award. The Cyclone boys’ team played their hearts out, just as the Bull Dogs did. They deserved better than their “adults” allowed them to have.
Congratulations to the Bulls Gap Bull Dogs and the T.A. Dugger Lady Cyclones.