CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer Falcons earned at least a share of the Upper Lakes Conference regular-season championship Friday night, using an impressive 26-5 run to close out a 67-46 victory over visiting Tennessee High.
“We’ve got a share anyway,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said after his Falcons (18-9) finished their 2021-22 conference schedule at 6-2. Unicoi County (13-14, 4-2) still has a chance to tie the Falcons for the regular-season title ahead of next week’s district tournament.
“I know Unicoi County has still got to play two home games and we’re done,” Poe said. “They’ve got to play (Sullivan) East (16-6, 4-3) Tuesday (results not available at press time) and Tennessee High 6-18, 0-6) Wednesday or Thursday right after that. Unicoi County is really good in their gym. It’s going to be hard for anybody to beat ‘em.”
Whether the Falcons win the regular season title outright or end in a tie with the Blue Devils, it’s been a long time coming.
“Eighteen years,” Poe of the last conference championship won by Volunteer. “I’m very happy for our community. Our fans have been really supportive every time we’ve played here. Of course, we didn’t play here much early on, but since we came back in the second semester, we’ve had a lot of fan support. It’s been tremendous. I know they’ll keep coming.”
They most definitely will when Volunteer hosts the District 1-AAA basketball tournament next week, Feb. 18-22. The Falcons will be the top seed or two-seed, depending on how the Blue Devils finish. Either way, Volunteer is already guaranteed a return trip to the Region 1 tournament, a goal since getting a taste of it last season.
“You’d like to pick who you’re going to play, what time you’re going to play, but all that stuff just kind of falls where it falls,” Poe said. “We’re in the region tournament, so that pressure is not on us. We’re not going to be in the 4-5 game that is going to eliminate somebody in the first round. All we have to do is play the next one.
“It’s nice to be able to play here, and get our crowd behind us, so hopefully we can continue to try to keep everybody healthy and have our legs under us when the tournament starts,” said Poe, who commented on the ups and downs of a regular season. Prior to beating Elizabethton and Tennessee High last week, the Falcons had dropped games at home to Unicoi County and Sullivan East after winning six straight – five on the road.
“Basketball is a strange game,” he said. “It’s hard to play at a peak level for as many weeks as we play. You see it on every level. You’re going to have periods of time when you don’t play your best. You just hope you can hang on and win those games.
“Even though we lost to East, we had a chance to win both times. When we’ve got our energy and run the floor really well – I thought our pace was great tonight – we’re pretty hard to defend on the open floor. In both of those games, it just seemed like we didn’t have that zip with us. And that’s going to happen,” Poe said.
The Falcons’ high energy Friday was evident, although the Vikings’ game effort kept them close throughout the first two and a half quarters. A three by Colin Brown at the halftime buzzer cut Volunteer’s biggest first-half lead to 37-31 at the break.
Then after a nearly 30-minute, All-Sports King and Queen ceremony at the half, Maddux Fritts tied the game at 41-41 on a drive with 2:54 left in the third quarter.
“After the long halftime, we didn’t really go out there and warm up very well,” Poe said. “And they kind of controlled the tempo. They ran their pattern over and over and over again and got good shots and they just exploited us.”
The tie score seemed to get the Falcons’ attention. Joltin Harrison then nailed a three at the 1:44 mark to put Volunteer back in front, 44-41. The Falcons defensive intensity increased and their press forced Viking turnovers on three straight trips up the floor, leading to three Harrison layups.
After Andrew Knittel hit two free throws to end the third with Volunteer up, 52-41, Jon Wes Lovelace opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a three-pointer from the right corner. Suddenly, the Falcons were back in front, 55-41, with 5:44 to play.
“Joltin got a couple of steals and a couple of run-outs. Then Jon Wes makes that three in the corner that kind of punched it out to 10 or 11 at that point, then we got kind of happy at that point,” Poe said.
Tennessee High finally snapped the 14-0 Volunteer run with two baskets to cut it to 55-45, but the Falcons ended the game with a 12-1 close-out.
“We had great energy, I thought, and the crowd was tremendous,” Poe said. “It gave us lots of support which kind of fed into the press a little bit. Our motion and our passion was back. I’m very proud of them.”
Harrison led Volunteer with 19 points – including three of Volunteer’s eight three-pointers, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Knittel added 15 points, two rebounds and two assists, while Garrison Barrett had 12 points and four rebounds. Lovelace scored 10 points, including two threes, while Bradin Minton had five points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Brandon Dufore was a monster in the middle for Tennessee High with 22 points.
The Falcons, who were slated to host Morristown West Monday and Morristown East Tuesday, closes out their regular season Friday at West Ridge.