ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee baseball captain Matt Newton signed a letter of intent Monday morning in Cherokee’s Little Theater to continue his baseball career at Johnson University.
“I’m pretty excited,” Newton said. “It’s the next big jump to the next chapter in my life. I thank God for everything He’s given me to be able to do.
“Baseball has been my sport since I stepped on the field the first time when I was four. I just love the brotherhood inside the dugout. It’s totally different from football. There’s always that big hit or something in football. But then you get the big stop or the ground ball to end the game, or the game-ending out, I just love it,” Newton said.
Coaches just love Newton.
“Matt is a kid that is just the epitome of what we want our student-athletes to embody,” said first-year Cherokee baseball coach Drew Patterson. “He’s a great leader, great athlete, great talent, obviously, but the way he controls himself and his character is just awesome. He’s a phenomenal leader. He’s our captain this year. All the stuff about Matt is positive.
“What even makes him better and more appealing he gets this opportunity because his grades are awesome. He’s a great guy in the classroom. He’s a guy that most coaches would love to have. He’s just a great all-around person and he comes from a good family. His family did a tremendous job raising him,” Patterson said.
“We appreciate the fact that just what he does, he’s persistent and consistent. He’s everything you want in a player from a coaching standpoint,” said Patterson, who, as a Cherokee assistant on Matt Carter’s staff, first coached Newton as a freshman in 2019 before assisting at Daniel Boone for two years.
“This is year four for me in high school baseball,” Patterson said. “He’s one of the top five I’ve coached, and I’ve coached some really good talent. You can put him anywhere on the field. You can put him anywhere in the lineup and he’s going to produce. He’s a kid that can show up one day and play third, then he’s a kid that can show up the next day and be on the mound or behind the plate. You can put him in the outfield if you have to.
“At the plate, he’s so calm. He controls the box. He’s a really good about knowing the situation. That’s the biggest thing about him – he’s a sponge. He absorbs everything. He’s not one of those guys who thinks he knows everything. He’s not a player that thinks he can’t get better. He’s a guy that’s just very persistent. He’s always trying to learn something new at the plate,” Patterson said.
Carter, who left Cherokee after the 2019 season to coach closer to his family in Jefferson County, made the drive Monday to attend Newton’s signing ceremony.
“From the get, as a freshman, I could see the potential this kid had,” Carter said. “Every day he came out there and worked hard. He did everything you asked of him. He’s just one of those grinder kids. He didn’t really talk about it too much. He just went out there and did it.
“I mean, he started for me as a freshman, played multiple positions, a great athlete. I saw a lot of upside in him. I couldn’t be more proud of him for where he’s at now and seeing the growth he’s had. He’s just a great kid, not only on the baseball field but outside the baseball field in the classroom. He’s one of those kids that is just special to you,” Carter said.
“This is a special moment for him and his family. I had a short time with him as a coach, but he left positive impact on me, and I hope I did the same for him. And for him to ask me to be up here was something I wasn’t going to miss,” Carter said.
“The hard work that he put in the last four years and to get that opportunity to go play at the next level, that’s something that most kids don’t get to do. To be a part of that and his signing this morning is something I wouldn’t miss. It was awesome that he asked me to be here and I definitely wouldn’t have missed it,” Carter said.
Also present Monday was Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey, formerly baseball coach at Rogersville Middle School who coached Newton at RMS.
“He was a fundamental player,” Bailey said. “He was always there to lead the team. Anything that I asked him to do, situational baseball, he would always do it. He would always put the team before himself.
“Matt and I have stayed close, even after he came over to high school. He’s continued to be good on and off the field. He’s taken care of his grades in the classroom. He takes care of his family. He’s just got all those intangibles and has always had his priorities focused on the right things – his family, his faith and baseball came after that. I think God truly has blessed him,” Bailey said.
Newton is Cherokee’s top catcher, one of the Chiefs’ top pitchers, and hits in the three-hole, the spot in the lineup usually reserved for a team’s best hitter.
“He helps us so much,” Patterson said. “He’s one of those guys that when he’s hitting in the cage, all the younger guys are watching him. They’re obviously trying to keep up with what Matt’s doing and that’s good for a program to have, somebody that our other kids are chasing. It’s just been really good for us.
“He’s our number-one catcher, but he can also, just as easily, be our number-one anywhere else. He’s going to see some time on the mound and at third this year,” Patterson said.
“I think hitting is one of my very big strengths,” Newton said. “Most of the time, I’m going to be a very tough out. You have to get me out. Most of the time, I’m not going to strike out. Most of the time, I either stay after a little longer or come in a little earlier and take extra cuts and stuff like that. I throw Plyo balls a lot to try to get my arm stronger and stuff like that.”
Plyo balls are weighted balls designed to help train a cleaner, more efficient arm action and strengthen the throwing arm. Balls in a set very in weight from 3.5 ounces all the way to 32 ounces.
Newton has also worked on his game by playing travel ball each summer since freshman year.
“The competition is super-high,” Newton said. “Everybody is throwing at least 90. It’s kind of insane. Because then you see kids that are 14 or 15 that are throwing 94. it’s just a bigger jump. I feel like it makes you better as a player because you see all the things that happen in that part of the game.”
“He’s got the natural talent but he’s just a hard worker,” Patterson said. “He’s the guy in the cage that if we have practice and he gets 100 swings, he stays after and gets 100 more. He’s constantly working on his craft. He’s constantly trying to better himself at the plate.
“He knows the game, he knows the counts, he knows what to expect in certain counts. He’s ahead of the game because he’s so willing to learn. And he’s so willing to be coachable that he’s just bettered himself in every aspect, especially at the plate,” Patterson said.
That didn’t go unnoticed by Johnson University, Royals assistant coach Hunter Ross said.
“I think he will (catch), but the way he swings the bat, he could wind up anywhere on the field,” Ross said. “In college baseball, you can catch one game and play outfield the next. Being a young team, he’s going to have a good opportunity to come in and make a good impact for us.
“We’re excited about Matt. He’s a good kid. He comes from a good family. He embodies everything we look for in a student-athlete at Johnson. He honors his family, he’s a great teammate and he’s going to pursue excellence. That’s everything we look for when we go to recruit a kid,” Ross said.
“He swings the bat really well. He’s solid defensively behind the plate and he’s going to excel outside baseball in life and in his community. Really, that’s what we want when we bring in somebody to Johnson. He comes in for four years and if we can make him better on and off the field, that’s going to help him set up better for life. That’s exactly what we look for,” said Ross, who knows Newton still has unfinished business at Cherokee.
“He’s going to have an outstanding senior year here at Cherokee High School. We couldn’t be happier to get him in the fall and get him in our system and get ready to get to work. We’re excited about him and others coming in. He’s a great addition for us and he’s going to really excel at Johnson,” Ross said.
Patterson believes the four-year Knoxville school in the Appalachian Athletic Conference is a good match for Newton.
“I think Matt is going to a great fit for him,” Patterson said. “Johnson University is now in its third or fourth year in baseball, and they’re now in a very good conference. I think he’s going to go up there and make an impact immediately. I’ve talked to those coaches and they think the same thing. He went up there and visited and had like a tryout. He’s so easy to coach and his talent is so visible.”
Newton has outlined a career path for his college studies.
“I’m going to be a teacher,” he said. “I’m going to either do history or P.E. but I don’t really know yet. My dad had always joked around about being a teacher. He said if you’re going to have the best life, you can be a teacher.
“I started looking at it and doing the research and it’s like, ‘Well, I get three months off a year. And I get out for snow days and I get out for holidays and all that stuff. And I’d get to be with my family that whole time, so I just figured, you know what, that sounds like a great idea,’” Newton said. “And I want to coach.”
Newton said ideally, he’d love to go on and play baseball professionally, but he’s aware of how few actually make it to that level.
“I would love to, 100 percent,” he said. “If I get there, I get there. If I don’t, I have that B-plan to be a teacher.”
Newton’s best memories from his time at Cherokee naturally occurred on the baseball diamond.
“My freshman year. we were playing Cocke County and it was the fourth or fifth inning, and the bases were loaded and I hit an in-the-park home run,” Newton recalled. “Me and only one other guy started our freshman year, so I felt like it was a big responsibility as a freshman to (contribute).”
The other thing? “Now as a senior to become the leader of the team being named the captain,” Newton said.
“Those moments show many things that have happened in kids’ lives and baseball careers and stuff like that,” Carter said. “Those are special moments that he’ll never forget. He’s just a great kid. I’m glad to have coached him and have had that opportunity.”