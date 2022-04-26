CHURCH HILL – The Church Hill Middle School Panthers were victorious over Tennessee Middle School, 5-1, Thursday at CHMS.
After starter Gavin Hickernell retired the Vikings in order in the top of the first, the Panthers cranked up their offense in the bottom half. Greyson Dennis hit a one-out single and went out for courtesy runner Troy Tipton.
Cooper Fraysier walked. Isaiah Ward then doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring Tipton and sending Fraysier to third. Aiden Miller walked to load the bases. Cade Smith then walked, scoring Fraysier. Jameson Mowell bunted to the pitcher, who threw home to retire Ward. Miller then scored on a balk to make it 3-0, Panthers.
After a scoreless inning by Hickernell, the Panthers added another pair of runs in the second. Jaden Barrett was hit by a pitch to lead off. Hickernell then singled to right and Barrett took third on the throw.
After Hickernell stole second base, Dennis followed with a single to right, scoring Barrett and Hickernell to put the Panthers up, 5-0.
Hickernell allowed one run in the third inning, but no more the rest of the way. He allowed five hits and over five innings, striking out four and walking zero.
C Smith took the loss for Tennessee Middle School. Smith surrendered five runs on four hits over one and one-third innings, striking out two.
Dennis led Church Hill with two hits in three at bats and two RBIs. The Panthers didn’t commit a single error in the field. Aiden “Swaggy” Whitten had the most chances in the field with four.