ROGERSVILLE – Ashley Wilson, the veteran Cherokee women’s volleyball coach, took on the challenge of leading the men’s volleyball program when it began two years ago.
“Compared to girls, it’s two different spectrums,” Wilson said. “The girls are like, ‘Yes, ma’am. Yes, ma’am.’ Usually, they’re right on task. The boys are like hollering and going crazy all the time. I’m like, ‘Sit down!’ I mean, I feel like I go into ‘mom-mode’ whenever I’m around them.
“But they’re fun,” she said. “They’re a good group. They’re hilarious.”
Wilson, who took the reins of the women’s volleyball program after a revolving door of coaches, said her main goal is “growing the game. I feel like people take it more seriously now.
“Men’s volleyball is growing, especially in Tennessee. A bunch of high schools in Nashville have teams. So, it’s kind of moving this way. I told the guys, ‘Go look online at Youtube and just type in ‘men’s volleyball’ and watch it, because most of the time when you talk to them, they say, ‘I’m not playing volleyball,’” she said.
Many in the area have only been exposed to volleyball via casual play in physical education classes or church volleyball. When they watch men’s collegiate volleyball, they’re able to witness the athleticism and intricacies of player positioning, defense and setting up plays.
“They see that and they’re like, ‘Oh my god!’” Wilson said. “Yeah, it’s a lot more complicated than what you think.”
Growing a new sports program – one that isn’t yet sanctioned by the TSSAA – isn’t an easy task, especially when it basically goes on hiatus after one short, initial season.
“We did not get to play last year” because of COVID, Wilson said. “We actually were going to have 12 kids last year and we got two practices in and they cancelled the season.”
Wilson only had eight players come out the first season of men’s volleyball two years ago. “And they were all seniors, except for Brayden Leach, who was a freshman, and Dakota Leach, his brother, made him play. He was like, ‘We need one person, so you have to play!’ All of them were seniors.
“Brayden Leach is a junior this year. He played with me the first year and was going to play last year. He’s the only one who has been consistently with me since the start,” Wilson said.
So much for continuity and building on the foundation laid the previous season. As such, Wilson is kind of starting from scratch again this season – which to further complicate matters – is short.
This year’s Thursday-only Big 7 schedule began April 8 and had each school only playing six matches on four dates. Cherokee was trying to add another date, April 26, prior to the Big 7 District Tournament, set for Thursday, April 29 at Science Hill. The season is basically three weeks long and Wilson had two weeks to prepare an inexperienced team for it.
“I told them at the beginning, this is fast-track volleyball,” Wilson said. “You have a lot to learn in literally two weeks. So, most of them are new. I have three boys who were going to play last year – four, but Connor Mowell got hurt. He broke his collarbone. So, there are three who played last year that kinda know what’s going on.
“I have one kid that played some outdoor, but that’s all that he ever played. I told him, ‘You’re going to play men’s volleyball.’ He said, ‘No, I’ve got to go home and study.’ I said, ‘Just come to one practice and if you absolutely hate it, you don’t have to come back.’ He’s never left since,” Wilson said.
They may be inexperienced, but the numbers are great. “We have 19,” Wilson said. “We have some kids that play other sports. We have three track kids that do both and then we have two tennis kids, too. I have three or four football players. Josh (Hensley, new football coach) has been good.
“We have two seniors – Luke Solomon and Luke Lackey. We have four or five juniors. And the rest are sophomores and freshmen. I didn’t realize it until I was doing the roster. If they stick with it, it’s good for growing the program,” Wilson said.
“Everything has worked out where there have been no conflicts. We had tryouts and I was like, well if somebody quits or somebody gets hurt or something, so I’ll just keep all of them and just have a great time,” she said.
They’ve had a great time, but results weren’t great when they ran up against some athletic, more experienced teams in the opening week.
“Like I said, it was fast track. Then we went out there and played the first time on Thursday (April 8). I was like, ‘Everybody is getting a shot tonight. I’m going to see what you do in game situations, but after that I can’t guarantee anything.’
“We played Tennessee High and then we played Crockett. Tennessee High is huge. And they all jump and their head is over the net. They’re all-around huge. We might have one or two kids in school like that,” Wilson said.
“But they’ve been getting better. I think they’re starting to understand there’s a lot more going on out there than just hitting the ball back and forth. They were saying, ‘We have to do it in three hits?’ I said, ‘That’s what I’ve been trying to tell y’all for two weeks!’
“Now we know. The next week in practice they took it a lot more serious. They know what’s expected now and how everybody else is going to be, so they’re trying to match that,” said Wilson, who is assisted this year by Sarah Solomon, who played on Wilson’s girls teams before graduating in 2017 and is attending University of Tennessee.
“They’ve gotten better,” Wilson said of the team’s progress. “They’re still learning. I kind of know more what they can do in game situations. We’ve done intersquad, but when you’re playing against yourself, there’s only so much you can see. They do practice hard and they try. That’s all I can ask of them. And they’re hilarious.”
They have fun, but they also want to be competitive. With the district tournament coming up in just over a week, the Chiefs have made their goal clear to Wilson.
“Obviously, we want to win,” she said. “The boys’ main goal is to win. They said we do not want to go out in the first round, which is what we did the first year we had it. That’s kind of our goal, get past the first round.
“But we also want to have a good season and put ourselves in a good position to get out of the first round. Because if you lose every game, you’re going to play whoever’s number-one. Our whole goal is to get better every day, to learn more every day. Because there’s going to be something that comes up that this crash course hasn’t been able to teach them and I haven’t sat down long enough to think about it to tell them that. So, just build off every day and get better and just to have fun,” she said.
After tomorrow’s 4:30 p.m. tilt at Volunteer, the Chiefs will play Dobyns-Bennett at 5:30 p.m. The Chiefs will then host Volunteer and Science Hill on Monday at 4:30 p.m.