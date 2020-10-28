CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s best-ever girls soccer season was reflected in the 2020 District 2A All-Conference team, released Monday.
Representing the Lady Falcons on the first team are senior Emma Lukens, the school’s all-time leading scorer, and junior Alyssa Chappell.
The team is dominated, of course, by defending state champion Greeneville, which is making its sixth straight trip to the state soccer tournament after beating Knox Central Saturday, 7-1.
Olivia Norris of Greeneville was named defensive player of the year, while teammate Lindsey Cook was named co-offensive player of the year, along with Sullivan Central’s Rylie Patrick.
Also named first team are Greeneville’s Delana DeBusk, Macy Vermillion, Olivia Brooks and Lauren Thomas; Central’s Adeline Ensley, Jessie Lange, and Bailey Meade; Elizabethton’s Siana Robey and Maddie O’Quinn; Sullivan South’s Sydney Ferrando and Unicoi’s Lana Deshner.
Volunteer placed two on the second team, as well: seniors Erin Smallwood and Lauren Ross.
Also on the second team are Greeneville’s Brylee Tweed, Kaitlyn Adkins, Anna Johnson and Mikayla Weems; Central’s Emma Niebruegge, Emme Fox, and Jaelyn West; Elizabethton’s Morgan Heaton and Tessa Lamb; South’s Sunny Iacino and Unicoi’s Karen Reyes.